New restrictions likely if virus outbreak expands, top health official warns

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Tuesday’s events as they unfold.
Israel girding for international backlash over annexation
Israeli officials are working to put together a plan to deal with the expected diplomatic fallout from moves to annex parts of the West Bank, which is expected to include stepped up boycotts in academia and other areas, Army Radio reports.
Part of the plan includes gauging pockets of “support” within the EU, and turning to those states to help, according to the report.
EU foreign ministers have warned Israel of “consequences” if it pushes ahead with annexing West Bank settlements and the Jordan Valley, which Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has insisted is in the cards starting July 1. However, some countries within the bloc have also moved to shield Israel.
In 2013, the EU threatened to pull Israel out of its flagship Horizon 2020 research funding program until Israel agreed that the money would not go to projects beyond the Green Line.
EU denounces death of Floyd as ‘abuse of power’
BRUSSELS — The European Union’s top diplomat says the death of George Floyd was the result of an abuse of power and that the 27-nation bloc is “shocked and appalled” by it.
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell tells reporters that “like the people of the United States, we are shocked and appalled by the death of George Floyd.”
Floyd died last week after he was pinned to the pavement by a white police officer in Minneapolis who put his knee on the handcuffed black man’s neck until he stopped breathing. His death set off protests that spread across America.
Borrell says law enforcement officials must not be “using their capacities in the way that has been used in this very, very unhappy death of George Floyd. This is an abuse of power and this has to be denounced.”
He underlined that Europeans “support the right to peaceful protest, and also we condemn violence and racism of any kind, and for sure, we call for a de-escalation of tensions.”
Borrell says “we trust in the ability of the Americans to come together, to heal as a nation and to address these important issues during these difficult times.”
— AP
Syria stock market suspends trading for Assad’s cousin’s firm
Syria’s stock market has suspended trading for the largest cellular company in the country, owned by a cousin of the president and one of Syria’s richest businessmen.
The decision by the Syrian Commission of Financial Markets and Securities marked another development in a deepening financial dispute within the Assad family, which has ruled Syria for five decades. The company, Syriatel, is one of the country’s largest employers, with thousands of staff and 11 million subscribers.
The commission said its measure aims to protect shareholders and that the suspension would last until further notice. It did not elaborate.
The businessman, Rami Makhlouf, a maternal cousin of President Bashar Assad, said in an online posting after the decision late on Monday that the situation was a “farce.” He said that over the past 10 years, 70% of the company’s profits were spent on charity.
“No one will be able to prevent this money from reaching” those in need, he vowed.
Last month, a Syrian court imposed a travel ban on Makhlouf until a dispute over outstanding financial dues is settled. The ban was one in a recent quick succession of government measures against Makhlouf, including confiscating his assets and those of his wife and children, and warning that more financial claims would be made against the man once believed to be at the heart of the economy of Syria.
— AP
Top health official — wider outbreak may require new restrictions
Health Minister deputy head Itamar Grotto tells a Knesset Committee that Israel could be headed back toward lockdown restrictions, after an uptick in the number of new daily virus cases.
“If we get 100 sick people in a day that are not connected to the same outbreak epicenter, we’ll need to step back, restrictions-wise. For now there is one outbreak center, we have a plan to contain it that does not involve the whole population.”
A large number of the recent cases have been traced to a single Jerusalem high school, though other schools across the country have also seen isolated cases.
While noting that Israel has the capacity to test 40,000 people a day, he says what worries him is not the number of cases, but the rise in the number of test samples coming back positive for the novel coronavirus.
“We’ve gone from half a percent to 1.5%,” he says.
He adds that Israel is still on track to rescind any remaining restrictions on businesses and other institutions on June 14, though the date may change slightly.
comments