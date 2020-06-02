UN rights office slams Israel over killing of autistic East Jerusalem man

The UN Human Rights office is condemning Israel’s quick use of lethal force following the killing of unarmed autistic East Jerusalem man Iyad Halak.

The agency calls the killing of Halak another case of “the routine use of lethal force by Israeli Security Forces against Palestinians, in Gaza and in the West Bank including East Jerusalem.”

It chides Israel for refusing to be transparent regarding its rules of engagement.

“Where lethal force appears to be routinely the first rather than the last resort, the killing of people like Iyad is likely to occur, mistaken or otherwise,” the office says in a statement.

The agency accuses Israel of failing to hold many to account for their actions and calls for “a full, independent, impartial, competent and transparent investigation into why Halak lost his life.

“Those responsible must be held to account,” it adds.