The Times of Israel is liveblogging Tuesday’s events as they unfold.
Joint List MK in quarantine after driver gets sick
MK Samy Abu Shahadeh (Joint List) is going into quarantine after his driver was found to have the coronavirus.
His staff is also entering quarantine. The driver was last at the Knesset on May 26.
PMO: Mapping talks with US ongoing
The Prime Minister’s Office says “discussions with the Americans are still ongoing,” in an apparent reference to the joint Israeli-US mapping committee that is finalizing the borders of annexation Washington will be prepared to accept in the context of the Trump administration plan.
Settler leaders have lamented being left out of the loop of the committee’s meetings, asserting that the conceptual map presented by the Trump administration at the plan’s January unveiling inexplicably results in 15 Israeli settlements becoming isolated enclaves encircled by the future Palestinian state — an entity whose establishment they oppose.
— Jacob Magid
Source: Meeting with Netanyahu not positive
A source familiar with the meeting between settler leaders and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tells The Times of Israel that he “would not have characterized it as positive.”
“It was a conversation between two sides that understand one another, even if we do not agree on all issues,” he said. “We passed along our concerns and [the Prime Minister’s Office] explained the complications on its end.”
Responding to an Army Radio report that claimed the meeting was meant to serve as a reprimand after the settler leaders’ campaign against the plan angered the Trump administration, the official says that no such rebuke was made.
The settler leaders who participated in the meeting were Yesha Council chairman and Jordan Valley Regional Council chairman David Elhayani, Samaria Regional Council chairman Yossi Dagan, Binyamin Regional Council chairman Yisrael Gantz, Gush Etzion Regional Council chairman Yisrael Gantz and Har Hebron Regional Council chairman Yochai Damri.
The five of them declined to speak on the record, saying they had accepted a request from the PMO not to leak information on the meeting to reporters.
The PMO says “the sides agreed to continue their dialogue.”
A statement from the Yesha umbrella council of settler mayors is far more terse. “The meeting lasted about two hours, and we expect the dialogue to continue.”
Efrat Mayor Oded Revivi, who has led a minority of West Bank mayors supporting the Trump plan and accordingly did not receive an invite to the PMO, tweets that the goal of the meeting was “an attempt to silence the screamers. Good luck.”
— Jacob Magid
Netanyahu tells settler leaders not to stymie ‘historic’ annexation chance
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has told settler leaders who oppose the Trump peace plan that he is committed to negotiating with the Palestinians on the basis of the US proposal.
A majority of local settlement leaders have come out against the Trump plan, even if it includes annexation, because it envisions a Palestinian state on most of the West Bank. The protests have reportedly angered the White House.
Netanyahu told the settler leaders during the meeting at his office that they were standing before an “historic opportunity to apply sovereignty over Judea and Samaria,” according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office.
— Jacob Magid
German FM backs peaceful protests in US after ‘shocking’ Floyd death
Peaceful demonstrations in the United States against the “shocking” death of George Floyd during an arrest by police are “more than legitimate,” Germany’s foreign minister says.
“The peaceful protests that we see in the US… are understandable and more than legitimate. I hope that these peaceful protests won’t slide further into violence, but even more than that I hope that they will make a difference in the United States,” Heiko Maas tells reporters.
— AFP
Israel girding for international backlash over annexation
Israeli officials are working to put together a plan to deal with the expected diplomatic fallout from moves to annex parts of the West Bank, which is expected to include stepped up boycotts in academia and other areas, Army Radio reports.
Part of the plan includes gauging pockets of “support” within the EU, and turning to those states to help, according to the report.
EU foreign ministers have warned Israel of “consequences” if it pushes ahead with annexing West Bank settlements and the Jordan Valley, which Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has insisted is in the cards starting July 1. However, some countries within the bloc have also moved to shield Israel.
In 2013, the EU threatened to pull Israel out of its flagship Horizon 2020 research funding program until Israel agreed that the money would not go to projects beyond the Green Line.
EU denounces death of Floyd as ‘abuse of power’
BRUSSELS — The European Union’s top diplomat says the death of George Floyd was the result of an abuse of power and that the 27-nation bloc is “shocked and appalled” by it.
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell tells reporters that “like the people of the United States, we are shocked and appalled by the death of George Floyd.”
Floyd died last week after he was pinned to the pavement by a white police officer in Minneapolis who put his knee on the handcuffed black man’s neck until he stopped breathing. His death set off protests that spread across America.
Borrell says law enforcement officials must not be “using their capacities in the way that has been used in this very, very unhappy death of George Floyd. This is an abuse of power and this has to be denounced.”
He underlined that Europeans “support the right to peaceful protest, and also we condemn violence and racism of any kind, and for sure, we call for a de-escalation of tensions.”
Borrell says “we trust in the ability of the Americans to come together, to heal as a nation and to address these important issues during these difficult times.”
— AP
Syria stock market suspends trading for Assad’s cousin’s firm
Syria’s stock market has suspended trading for the largest cellular company in the country, owned by a cousin of the president and one of Syria’s richest businessmen.
The decision by the Syrian Commission of Financial Markets and Securities marked another development in a deepening financial dispute within the Assad family, which has ruled Syria for five decades. The company, Syriatel, is one of the country’s largest employers, with thousands of staff and 11 million subscribers.
The commission said its measure aims to protect shareholders and that the suspension would last until further notice. It did not elaborate.
The businessman, Rami Makhlouf, a maternal cousin of President Bashar Assad, said in an online posting after the decision late on Monday that the situation was a “farce.” He said that over the past 10 years, 70% of the company’s profits were spent on charity.
“No one will be able to prevent this money from reaching” those in need, he vowed.
Last month, a Syrian court imposed a travel ban on Makhlouf until a dispute over outstanding financial dues is settled. The ban was one in a recent quick succession of government measures against Makhlouf, including confiscating his assets and those of his wife and children, and warning that more financial claims would be made against the man once believed to be at the heart of the economy of Syria.
— AP
Top health official — wider outbreak may require new restrictions
Health Minister deputy head Itamar Grotto tells a Knesset Committee that Israel could be headed back toward lockdown restrictions, after an uptick in the number of new daily virus cases.
“If we get 100 sick people in a day that are not connected to the same outbreak epicenter, we’ll need to step back, restrictions-wise. For now there is one outbreak center, we have a plan to contain it that does not involve the whole population.”
A large number of the recent cases have been traced to a single Jerusalem high school, though other schools across the country have also seen isolated cases.
While noting that Israel has the capacity to test 40,000 people a day, he says what worries him is not the number of cases, but the rise in the number of test samples coming back positive for the novel coronavirus.
“We’ve gone from half a percent to 1.5%,” he says.
He adds that Israel is still on track to rescind any remaining restrictions on businesses and other institutions on June 14, though the date may change slightly.
