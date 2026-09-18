Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, September 18, 2026

Settler filmed beating woman with stick in southern West Bank

By Nurit Yohanan Today, 3:30 pm
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Nurit Yohanan is The Times of Israel's Palestinian and Arab world correspondent

A masked settler was filmed beating a woman with a stick while he was herding sheep in the South Hebron Hills in the southern West Bank.

There are currently no known arrests in connection with the incident.

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