Settler filmed beating woman with stick in southern West Bank

A masked settler was filmed beating a woman with a stick while he was herding sheep in the South Hebron Hills in the southern West Bank.

There are currently no known arrests in connection with the incident.

مستوطنون يعتدون على سيدة في مسافر يطا جنوب الخليل pic.twitter.com/D8BawnoWGF — وكالة سند للأنباء – Snd News Agency (@Snd_pal) September 18, 2026