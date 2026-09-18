Thousands of Dutch Christians rally for Israel in center of Amsterdam; 45 pro-Palestinian counterprotesters said arrested

Thousands of Dutch Christian pro-Israel demonstrators rallied for a “Stand Up for Israel” solidarity rally in the center of Amsterdam yesterday.

Dutch Chief Rabbi Binyamin Jacobs spoke at the rally, as did conservative Reformed Political Party leader Chris Stoffer.

According to Dutch media, 45 pro-Palestinian activists were arrested at the event after appearing despite a municipal ban on their counterprotest.

In Dam Square, where the pro-Israel demonstration was held, several participants pulled down a Palestinian flag that was hung over the H&M building nearby.

The counter-rally was shifted to a location 500 meters away, according to Dutch media.

A huge Palestinian flag was unfurled from a building above an H&M store in Amsterdam during a pro-Israel demonstration The action took place on Dam Square, where several thousand people had gathered for the “Stand Up for Israel” rally. Pro-Palestinian activists lowered the… — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) September 18, 2026