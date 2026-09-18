Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, September 18, 2026

Thousands of Dutch Christians rally for Israel in center of Amsterdam; 45 pro-Palestinian counterprotesters said arrested

Today, 4:20 pm
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

Thousands of Dutch Christian pro-Israel demonstrators rallied for a “Stand Up for Israel” solidarity rally in the center of Amsterdam yesterday.

Dutch Chief Rabbi Binyamin Jacobs spoke at the rally, as did conservative Reformed Political Party leader Chris Stoffer.

According to Dutch media, 45 pro-Palestinian activists were arrested at the event after appearing despite a municipal ban on their counterprotest.

In Dam Square, where the pro-Israel demonstration was held, several participants pulled down a Palestinian flag that was hung over the H&M building nearby.

The counter-rally was shifted to a location 500 meters away, according to Dutch media.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.