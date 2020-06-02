Netanyahu embraces settlers backing Trump plan after meeting opposers

After meeting with settler leaders who have come out against the Trump plan earlier today, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sat down with a prominent settler supporter of the plan as well.

Efrat Mayor Oded Revivi tells The Times of Israel that the importance of his meeting at the PMO lay in the optics and “the message it sends” to the White House and the majority of settler leaders who oppose the Trump plan.

Revivi says exact details of the plan were not discussed. “I’ve had enough conversations with the prime minister and with Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin to know that the claims made by the other mayors regarding the maps are not true,” he adds, referring to qualms expressed by the Yesha umbrella council of settler mayors regarding claims of dangers the US plan poses to the settlement movement.

“This was about sending a message that we’re on the same page,” he says.

— Jacob Magid