Netanyahu embraces settlers backing Trump plan after meeting opposers
After meeting with settler leaders who have come out against the Trump plan earlier today, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sat down with a prominent settler supporter of the plan as well.
Efrat Mayor Oded Revivi tells The Times of Israel that the importance of his meeting at the PMO lay in the optics and “the message it sends” to the White House and the majority of settler leaders who oppose the Trump plan.
Revivi says exact details of the plan were not discussed. “I’ve had enough conversations with the prime minister and with Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin to know that the claims made by the other mayors regarding the maps are not true,” he adds, referring to qualms expressed by the Yesha umbrella council of settler mayors regarding claims of dangers the US plan poses to the settlement movement.
“This was about sending a message that we’re on the same page,” he says.
— Jacob Magid
Hide in plain sight: Groundbreaking study delves into Dead Sea Scrolls’ origins
A seven-year interdisciplinary study of ancient animal DNA taken from 2,000-year-old Dead Sea Scroll fragments gives researchers new and surprising insight into the Jews and their theology on the cusp of the fall of the Second Temple.
The unprecedented “paleogenomic” study of ancient DNA from the Dead Sea Scrolls — the oldest biblical manuscripts yet discovered — provides each parchment’s animal source with a unique DNA fingerprint.
Tracing the origins of these animal hides provides a new window into the geographical and chronological development of the biblical canon and gives insight into whether the scrolls reflect the narrow, extremist view lived by the Jewish sects at Qumran, or whether they were a library of texts collected from the broader Jewish community.
“Two samples were discovered to be made of cow hide, and these happen to belong to two different fragments taken from the Book of Jeremiah. In the past, one of the cow skin-made fragments was thought to belong to the same scroll as another fragment that we found to be made of sheep skin. The mismatch now officially disproves this theory,” says Tel Aviv University’s Prof. Oded Rechavi.
“What’s more: Cow husbandry requires grass and water, so it is very likely that cow hide was not processed in the desert but was brought to the Qumran caves from another place. This finding bears crucial significance, because the cow hide fragments came from two different copies of the Book of Jeremiah, reflecting different versions of the book, which stray from the biblical text as we know it today,” Rechavi adds.
— Amanda Borschel Dan
Israeli missile hits test target 400 kilometers away
The Israel Aerospace Industries defense contractor has performed two tests with its short-range ballistic missile at sea, successfully hitting two floating targets, the firm says.
The Long-Range Artillery Weapon System, known by the acronym LORA, was fired first at a target 90 kilometers away and then at a target 400 kilometers away, IAI says.
“Under both scenarios, the missile was launched to its trajectory, navigated its course to the target, and hit it with utmost precision,” the company says in a statement.
The firm says the trials were conducted at sea for safety reasons and was launched remotely due to coronvirus restrictions. It was fired from onboard a ship, but using its ground launcher and a command and control trailer.
“Both the weapon system and the missile successfully met all of the trial’s objectives,” the firm says.
— Judah Ari Gross
Pandemic cost will likely far exceed $5 trillion, World Bank head says
The global economy is facing “staggeringly large” losses and the recovery effort is hampered by a shortage of resources to make up for the damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic, World Bank president David Malpass says.
While the Washington-based development lender has rushed out new programs to deploy $160 billion in funding to 100 countries in an effort to addresses the immediate emergency, the crisis will force developing nations to rethink the structure of their economies, Malpass tells AFP in an interview.
Initial estimates of $5 trillion in economic value destroyed by the COVID-19 measures likely falls far short of the actual damage that will be done by the efforts to contain the virus, he says.
The bank warned that the worldwide recession will drive 60 million people into extreme poverty but Malpass says that grim projection likely will become much worse as the crisis progresses.
— AFP
Lebanon says troops mobilized to face off against Israeli tanks
Lebanon’s official National News Agency reports that Lebanese Army soldiers were mobilized after “Israeli enemy infantry troops, backed by two Merkava tanks, … crossed the technical fence.”
Video of the standoff shows two troops, armed with RPGs, several meters away from tanks, with UN Blue Helmets waving UNIFIL flags in between
טנק צהל פועל במובלעת בגבול לבנון (מעבר לגדר הגבול אך בתוך שטח ישראל) כשמולו חיילי אום וצבא לבנון pic.twitter.com/OhxY8wLrHj
— Or Heller אור הלר (@OrHeller) June 2, 2020
Channel 12 news reports that the tanks were sent across the fence as a show of control over the Israeli enclave on the other side of the barrier, but have since crossed back.
Area near White House fenced off after protests
The streets around the White House complex have been shut and are being guarded by a mix of Secret Service officers and FBI agents.
Overnight, a fence was constructed around Lafayette Park and along 17th Street at Pennsylvania Avenue, two areas that have been focal points for protests.
Work crews were still at work boarding up businesses in the area and attempting to remove graffiti from federal buildings.
— AP
Jewish group offers free loans to LA stores hit by looting
The Jewish Free Loan Association, an LA-based organization founded in 1904, has announced that it is offering interest-free loans of up to $18,000 to all residents of Los Angeles and Ventura Counties affected by looting and rioting that has taken place alongside protests responding to the police killing of George Floyd.
“Looting loss loans available immediately,” reads the subject line of an email sent to subscribers, which explains that the funds could pay for “debris cleanup, graffiti removal, construction needs, inventory replacement and more.”
Much of the looting around LA happened in the city’s Fairfax district, historically home to a large Jewish community and many Jewish businesses — including the famed Canter’s deli.
“The attack on our community last night was vicious and criminal. Fairfax is the center of the oldest Jewish community in Los Angeles. As we watched the fires and looting, what didn’t get covered were the anti-Semitic hate crimes and incidents." https://t.co/FLwKtJYzL2
— Jewish Journal (@JewishJournal) June 1, 2020
— JTA
Health Ministry to recommend shutting all high schools, middle schools — report
The Health Ministry is expected to call for all high schools and middle schools to be shut for the rest of the year, Channel 12 news reports.
The country has faced a number of virus outbreaks centered around schools. At least 31 schools and preschools have been shut thus far and over 9,900 students and staff have gone into quarantine, according to official figures released Tuesday.
The Tali school in Jerusalem’s Baka neighborhood has joined the ranks of high schools in the city where cases have been discovered.
Two new coronavirus deaths announced
An update from the Prime Minister’s Office shows that the coronavirus death toll is up to 289, up from 285 last night and 287 this morning.
It says there are currently 17,253 infections, up from 17,169 the night before, putting Israel on pace today to near or reach triple digits in the new daily infection category.
The number of people on ventilators remains at 30.
IDF troops in standoff with armed fighters on Lebanon border
The IDF has had a run-in with apparent Hezbollah fighters during operations along the Lebanon border.
Israeli troops and a tank working on the Israeli side of the Blue Line, but outside a security fence, faced off with two men armed with rifles and a rocket propelled grenade, according to Channel 12 news.
Pictures from the scene show troops and UN peacekeepers in the area.
No shots are fired and no injuries are reported.
Earlier in the day, Israel transferred a Syrian national who had crossed the border and been shot last month back into Lebanon.
Joint List MK in quarantine after driver gets sick
MK Samy Abu Shahadeh (Joint List) is going into quarantine after his driver was found to have the coronavirus.
His staff is also entering quarantine. The driver was last at the Knesset on May 26.
PMO: Mapping talks with US ongoing
The Prime Minister’s Office says “discussions with the Americans are still ongoing,” in an apparent reference to the joint Israeli-US mapping committee that is finalizing the borders of annexation Washington will be prepared to accept in the context of the Trump administration plan.
Settler leaders have lamented being left out of the loop of the committee’s meetings, asserting that the conceptual map presented by the Trump administration at the plan’s January unveiling inexplicably results in 15 Israeli settlements becoming isolated enclaves encircled by the future Palestinian state — an entity whose establishment they oppose.
— Jacob Magid
Source: Meeting with Netanyahu not positive
A source familiar with the meeting between settler leaders and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tells The Times of Israel that he “would not have characterized it as positive.”
“It was a conversation between two sides that understand one another, even if we do not agree on all issues,” he said. “We passed along our concerns and [the Prime Minister’s Office] explained the complications on its end.”
Responding to an Army Radio report that claimed the meeting was meant to serve as a reprimand after the settler leaders’ campaign against the plan angered the Trump administration, the official says that no such rebuke was made.
The settler leaders who participated in the meeting were Yesha Council chairman and Jordan Valley Regional Council chairman David Elhayani, Samaria Regional Council chairman Yossi Dagan, Binyamin Regional Council chairman Yisrael Gantz, Gush Etzion Regional Council chairman Yisrael Gantz and Har Hebron Regional Council chairman Yochai Damri.
The five of them declined to speak on the record, saying they had accepted a request from the PMO not to leak information on the meeting to reporters.
The PMO says “the sides agreed to continue their dialogue.”
A statement from the Yesha umbrella council of settler mayors is far more terse. “The meeting lasted about two hours, and we expect the dialogue to continue.”
Efrat Mayor Oded Revivi, who has led a minority of West Bank mayors supporting the Trump plan and accordingly did not receive an invite to the PMO, tweets that the goal of the meeting was “an attempt to silence the screamers. Good luck.”
— Jacob Magid
Netanyahu tells settler leaders not to stymie ‘historic’ annexation chance
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has told settler leaders who oppose the Trump peace plan that he is committed to negotiating with the Palestinians on the basis of the US proposal.
A majority of local settlement leaders have come out against the Trump plan, even if it includes annexation, because it envisions a Palestinian state on most of the West Bank. The protests have reportedly angered the White House.
Netanyahu told the settler leaders during the meeting at his office that they were standing before an “historic opportunity to apply sovereignty over Judea and Samaria,” according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office.
— Jacob Magid
German FM backs peaceful protests in US after ‘shocking’ Floyd death
Peaceful demonstrations in the United States against the “shocking” death of George Floyd during an arrest by police are “more than legitimate,” Germany’s foreign minister says.
“The peaceful protests that we see in the US… are understandable and more than legitimate. I hope that these peaceful protests won’t slide further into violence, but even more than that I hope that they will make a difference in the United States,” Heiko Maas tells reporters.
— AFP
Israel girding for international backlash over annexation
Israeli officials are working to put together a plan to deal with the expected diplomatic fallout from moves to annex parts of the West Bank, which is expected to include stepped up boycotts in academia and other areas, Army Radio reports.
Part of the plan includes gauging pockets of “support” within the EU, and turning to those states to help, according to the report.
EU foreign ministers have warned Israel of “consequences” if it pushes ahead with annexing West Bank settlements and the Jordan Valley, which Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has insisted is in the cards starting July 1. However, some countries within the bloc have also moved to shield Israel.
In 2013, the EU threatened to pull Israel out of its flagship Horizon 2020 research funding program until Israel agreed that the money would not go to projects beyond the Green Line.
EU denounces death of Floyd as ‘abuse of power’
BRUSSELS — The European Union’s top diplomat says the death of George Floyd was the result of an abuse of power and that the 27-nation bloc is “shocked and appalled” by it.
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell tells reporters that “like the people of the United States, we are shocked and appalled by the death of George Floyd.”
Floyd died last week after he was pinned to the pavement by a white police officer in Minneapolis who put his knee on the handcuffed black man’s neck until he stopped breathing. His death set off protests that spread across America.
Borrell says law enforcement officials must not be “using their capacities in the way that has been used in this very, very unhappy death of George Floyd. This is an abuse of power and this has to be denounced.”
He underlined that Europeans “support the right to peaceful protest, and also we condemn violence and racism of any kind, and for sure, we call for a de-escalation of tensions.”
Borrell says “we trust in the ability of the Americans to come together, to heal as a nation and to address these important issues during these difficult times.”
— AP
Syria stock market suspends trading for Assad’s cousin’s firm
Syria’s stock market has suspended trading for the largest cellular company in the country, owned by a cousin of the president and one of Syria’s richest businessmen.
The decision by the Syrian Commission of Financial Markets and Securities marked another development in a deepening financial dispute within the Assad family, which has ruled Syria for five decades. The company, Syriatel, is one of the country’s largest employers, with thousands of staff and 11 million subscribers.
The commission said its measure aims to protect shareholders and that the suspension would last until further notice. It did not elaborate.
The businessman, Rami Makhlouf, a maternal cousin of President Bashar Assad, said in an online posting after the decision late on Monday that the situation was a “farce.” He said that over the past 10 years, 70% of the company’s profits were spent on charity.
“No one will be able to prevent this money from reaching” those in need, he vowed.
Last month, a Syrian court imposed a travel ban on Makhlouf until a dispute over outstanding financial dues is settled. The ban was one in a recent quick succession of government measures against Makhlouf, including confiscating his assets and those of his wife and children, and warning that more financial claims would be made against the man once believed to be at the heart of the economy of Syria.
— AP
Top health official — wider outbreak may require new restrictions
Health Minister deputy head Itamar Grotto tells a Knesset Committee that Israel could be headed back toward lockdown restrictions, after an uptick in the number of new daily virus cases.
“If we get 100 sick people in a day that are not connected to the same outbreak epicenter, we’ll need to step back, restrictions-wise. For now there is one outbreak center, we have a plan to contain it that does not involve the whole population.”
A large number of the recent cases have been traced to a single Jerusalem high school, though other schools across the country have also seen isolated cases.
While noting that Israel has the capacity to test 40,000 people a day, he says what worries him is not the number of cases, but the rise in the number of test samples coming back positive for the novel coronavirus.
“We’ve gone from half a percent to 1.5%,” he says.
He adds that Israel is still on track to rescind any remaining restrictions on businesses and other institutions on June 14, though the date may change slightly.
