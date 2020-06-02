Israeli missile hits test target 400 kilometers away

The Israel Aerospace Industries defense contractor has performed two tests with its long-range ballistic missile at sea, successfully hitting two floating targets, the firm says.

The Long-Range Artillery Weapon System, known by the acronym LORA, was fired first at a target 90 kilometers away and then at a target 400 kilometers away, IAI says.

“Under both scenarios, the missile was launched to its trajectory, navigated its course to the target, and hit it with utmost precision,” the company says in a statement.

The firm says the trials were conducted at sea for safety reasons and was launched remotely due to coronvirus restrictions. It was fired from onboard a ship, but using its ground launcher and a command and control trailer.

“Both the weapon system and the missile successfully met all of the trial’s objectives,” the firm says.

— Judah Ari Gross