Israel girding for international backlash over annexation

Israeli officials are working to put together a plan to deal with the expected diplomatic fallout from moves to annex parts of the West Bank, which is expected to include stepped up boycotts in academia and other areas, Army Radio reports.

Part of the plan includes gauging pockets of “support” within the EU, and turning to those states to help, according to the report.

EU foreign ministers have warned Israel of “consequences” if it pushes ahead with annexing West Bank settlements and the Jordan Valley, which Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has insisted is in the cards starting July 1. However, some countries within the bloc have also moved to shield Israel.

In 2013, the EU threatened to pull Israel out of its flagship Horizon 2020 research funding program until Israel agreed that the money would not go to projects beyond the Green Line.