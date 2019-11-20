Netanyahu: Ultra-Orthodox ‘must not be excluded’ from next government

Benjamin Netanyahu is still calling for a broad national unity government even after Avigdor Liberman announced he would not endorse any candidate for prime minister, pushing the nation toward a new, third election this year.

Netanyahu calls on Benny Gantz to join forces with his Likud party, saying that cooperation between the rival parties was “essential” for the country.

“We are at moment of fate, a historic crossroads,” Netanyahu says in his appeal to the Blue and White chief.

He also slams Liberman for calling ultra-Orthodox parties anti-Zionist, saying “we must not exclude any group, not the ultra-Orthodox, other Jews or non-Jews.”

“Whoever supports Israel as a Jewish and democratic state is a partner,” he says.