Netanyahu vows to extend sovereignty to all settlements ‘without exception’

Blue and White chair Benny Gantz vows he’ll push to apply Israeli sovereignty over the Jordan Valley following the upcoming elections.

“The Jordan Valley is the eastern defense shield of the State of Israel, in any future scenario that will take place. Governments that have deliberated returning it made a strategic and grave security mistake,” Gantz says while touring the area.

“We see this piece of land as an inseparable part of the State of Israel and after the elections we’ll work toward applying sovereignty over the Jordan Valley. We’ll do this in a move agreed on nationally and in coordination with the international community,” he adds.

Shortly before elections in September, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he would immediately push to apply sovereignty to the Jordan Valley — about a quarter of the West Bank — immediately after a government was formed.

Netanyahu’s promise, which he claimed he would have fulfilled already if not for the attorney general ruling his transition government lacks the authority to do so now, has been put on ice after those elections failed to produce a government and a fresh vote was called for March 2.

In his comments, Gantz also laments last year’s return of two enclaves along the border to Jordan, after the kingdom refused to extend the 25 year lease on them that was agreed on as part of the 1994 peace deal between the countries.

“There can’t be additional incidents like the loss of Tzofar and Naharayim,” Gantz says.