New protective measures introduced at Ben Gurion Airport

Passengers taking an El Al flight to London and Paris today were required to do so under new regulations that are being introduced ahead of a limiting opening up of the country’s skies. Passangers were required to present their passports and flight tickets and have their temperatures taken being allowed inside the arrival hall at Ben Gurion Airport.

Once inside the airport, passengers are now required to wear a band that identifies them as having been allowed in, and a protective mask.

Security and check-in counters now separate staff from passengers with a perspex barrier as required by coronavirus regulations.

“Our aim is to give people the confidence that it is safe to fly,” says Ben Gurion Airport general manager Shmuel Zakai.