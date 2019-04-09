New Right tells supporters: We’ll pass threshold, don’t worry

A sense of disbelief descends over the Zehut election results party as the exit poll results flash across the screen on Tuesday night and none of the exit polls have Moshe Feiglin’s pro-cannabis libertarian party crossing the minimum threshold to enter the 21st Knesset.

“I’m sad, and I’m also frustrated, it’s just hard to understand right now, the last polls had us with eight seats, so I don’t understand how we went from 8 to 0,” says Albert Levy, a French-Israeli businessman who is eighth on the Zehut list.

“My feeling is that a lot of people were worried about the right bloc or the left bloc and a lot of the votes went to the big parties,” he says. Levy says he is also worried about the close tie between the right and left blocs.

“Forget the right and left, this is not good for the political stability of the State of Israel,” said Levy. “I bet we will be back at elections in a year and a half.”

— Melanie Lidman