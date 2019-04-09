Polls open across Israel as 2019 elections get underway

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Tuesday’s events as they unfold
Blue and White activists await Gantz’s arrival at polling station
Blue and White activists in Benny Gantz’s home town of Rosh Ha’ayin prepare for his arrival at the polling station in the Nofim School in the center of the town.
Some 30 activists in party T-shirts and waving Israeli flags chant, “Today we are replacing the government” as voters enter the polling station.
Gantz is set to arrive to vote here at 8 a.m.
Surveys have shown Gantz’s centrist Blue and White party neck and neck or slightly ahead of Netanyahu’s Likud, but with Netanyahu far better placed to muster a majority coalition of right-wing parties and retain his office.
— Raoul Wootliff
Shas leader Aryeh Deri casts his ballot
Shas leader Aryeh Deri votes, posting a message on Twitter asking people to go out and vote.
We must have a strong Shas to preserve the Jewish culture of the country, the Sabbath, tradition and the Jewish soul. We must have strong Shas to continue to be here for the weak that only we care about,” Deri writes.
לכל מצביעי ש״ס בכל הארץ: צאו להצביע. חייבים ש״ס חזקה כדי לשמור על הציביון היהודי במדינה, על השבת, המסורת והנשמה היהודית. חייבים ש״ס חזקה כדי שנמשיך להיות פה לשכבות המוחלשות שרק אנו דואגים להם pic.twitter.com/FEMraTKfYU
— אריה מכלוף דרעי (@ariyederi) April 9, 2019
‘If you’re going to be f***ed for 4 years, let it be someone you choose’
Condom company Durex Israel gets into the spirit of the day with an election-themed online commercial.
“If someone’s going to fuck you for four years, at least let it be someone you choose,” the advert reads.
Final word from Durex Israel: “If someone's going to fuck you for four years, make it be someone you chose. #govote” pic.twitter.com/TpHkaKDeie
— Noga Tarnopolsky (@NTarnopolsky) April 8, 2019
Rivlin calls on public to vote, says citizens have equal rights
President Reuven Rivlin calls on Israeli public to vote, noting that “democracy is not self-evident.”
“Elections are a celebration of democracy,” Rivlin says. “This is the day of exercising our right to govern our fate, as citizens with equal rights and as partners in the political enterprise – the State of Israel.
“Democracy is not self-evident, nor is a state’s ability to preserve its democratic character, the independence of its governing institutions, and its uncompromising commitment to civil equality and equality before the law,” the president adds.
“It is enough to look at our neighbors, as well as the situation of the citizens of many other countries around the world, in order to realize that the citizen’s right to shape his life, his fate and his future is acquired by hard work.”
Polls open across Israel as 2019 elections get underway
Ten thousand seven hundred and twenty polling stations across Israel open their doors for the country’s 6,339,279 eligible voters to cast votes for the 21st Knesset.
Voters will be able to chose between a record 39 parties competing in Israel’s first Knesset election since 2015. Up to 14 parties are expected to enter the Knesset.
Polling stations will be open from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m. when exit polls are released. Official results will trickle in overnight.
With candidates traversing the country in a final push for voters, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will vote in Jerusalem at 10.30 a.m. after his chief rival Benny Gantz votes in his home town of Rosh Hayin at 8 a.m.
— Raoul Wootliff
Israelis expected to head to the polls, the beach and the malls
Israelis are expected to take advantage of unseasonably warm temperatures and the national holiday.
Under a new initiative by the Central Elections Committee and the Transportation Ministry, interurban public transportation is free until the end of the day.
Election Day has become an opportunity for Israelis to spend time at the beach, hold family barbecues in national parks across the country, and hike trails from the north to the south as well as hitting malls and attractions.
