Polls open across Israel as 2019 elections get underway

Blue and White activists in Benny Gantz’s home town of Rosh Ha’ayin prepare for his arrival at the polling station in the Nofim School in the center of the town.

Some 30 activists in party T-shirts and waving Israeli flags chant, “Today we are replacing the government” as voters enter the polling station.

Gantz is set to arrive to vote here at 8 a.m.

Surveys have shown Gantz’s centrist Blue and White party neck and neck or slightly ahead of Netanyahu’s Likud, but with Netanyahu far better placed to muster a majority coalition of right-wing parties and retain his office.

