Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, September 17, 2026

After US bars his entry, UN votes to allow Abbas to address assembly by video

By Jacob Magid Today, 10:57 pm
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Jacob Magid is The Times of Israel's US bureau chief

This handout picture provided by the Palestinian Authority's press office shows Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas applauding as he gives a video address to a UN summit on a two-state solution in New York City, from his headquarters in Ramallah on September 22, 2025. (Thaer GHANAIM / PPO / AFP)
This handout picture provided by the Palestinian Authority's press office shows Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas applauding as he gives a video address to a UN summit on a two-state solution in New York City, from his headquarters in Ramallah on September 22, 2025. (Thaer GHANAIM / PPO / AFP)

The UN General Assembly has voted to allow Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas to address the panel virtually next week for the second consecutive year, after the US barred entry to the PA leader’s delegation.

One-hundred and fifty-two countries voted in favor of the resolution, three — the US, Israel and Paraguay — voted against and four — Colombia, Honduras, Panama and Peru — abstained.

“If the PA wants to be treated as a partner, it must stop subsidizing terror and stop using diplomatic theater as a substitute for serious governance,” US deputy envoy to the UN Tammy Bruce tells the General Assembly ahead of the vote.

The PA insists it has scrapped its previous welfare program that incentivized attacks on Israelis, though Washington and Jerusalem have denied that the reform has been properly implemented.

Bruce defended the US decision, even as a source familiar with the matter told The Times of Israel that Washington would be allowing an Iranian delegation led by its President Masoud Pezeshkian to attend the UN General Assembly in New York.

Under a 1947 UN “headquarters agreement,” the US is required to allow access for foreign diplomats to the UN in New York. However, Washington has said it can deny visas for security, extremism and foreign policy reasons.

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