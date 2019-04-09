Likud said to install 1,300 hidden cameras in poll stations in Arab towns

The Ynet news site carries a startling report, unconfirmed as yet by official sources.

It says the Likud party has installed no fewer than 1,300 hidden cameras in polling stations in Arab towns where the party’s campaign staffers suspect there was “problematic” levels of election fraud.

The effort cost Likud “a not insubstantial sum,” Ynet says.

Likud already has a long history of campaigning against the Arab community in ways many critics, including some in Likud itself, have deemed racist. In the 2015 election campaign, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu drew widespread criticism for claiming on election day — incorrectly, as it turned out — that Arab voters were “coming in droves” to the polls. The 2019 Likud campaign has warned voters that the election was “either Bibi or Tibi,” a reference to Arab lawmaker Ahmad Tibi.