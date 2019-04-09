Kahlon confirms he’s not making a decision on PM recommendation — yet

Gantz says that he will be the next prime minister and will “succeed in forming a wide coalition that represents the whole of Israel.”

“Yes, friends, I will be the prime minister of everyone and not just those who voted for me. No one from a party that is not ours should worry. We all need to think about how we can work together, how we can bring everyone into the discussion,” says Gantz.

“From tomorrow, Netanyahu will be overwhelmed with his criminal cases and cannot deal with the challenges of this country, which are many. So we must form a coalition as fast as possible and we will form one which cares for the people of Israel, their health, their transport, their welfare, their security. From tomorrow, the future is Blue and White.”

— Raoul Wootliff