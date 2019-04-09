828,205 ballots counted; Likud slightly ahead with 29%

Netanyahu addresses his Likud base in Tel Aviv, who are cheering wildly and whistling.

“You are terrific, thank you,” says Netanyahu, over applause.

“Remember, 23 years ago, it was the first time that Sara and I stood here. And here we have returned here, because of you and for you,” he says.

He thanks the Likud ministers and Knesset members.

“I am very moved on this night. This is a night of an incredible, incredible victory.”

He says it is a “fantastic achievement, an enormous achievement, which is almost unfathomable.”

Netanyahu applauds his supporters for securing his win in the face of a “biased media.”

He calls the Likud outcome “almost unprecedented,” saying, “When did we receive so many seats? I don’t even remember.”