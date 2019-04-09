Ahead of exit polls, a reminder to be wary

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Tuesday’s events as they unfold
Likud MK’s optimism wanes amid dire ‘rumors’
Amir Ohana, the first Likud MK to arrive at the party’s election event in Tel Aviv, says that until half an hour ago he was “very optimistic.”
Asked by The Times of Israel what has changed since, he replies: “Rumors. The rumors that are going around are not good.”
— Raphael Ahren
As polls set to close, Gantz says party will ‘make history’
With half an hour left until polls close, Blue and White leaders each release separate videos calling for for a last-ditch get-out-the-vote effort.
They all stress that the party is “just one and a half seats away from victory,” with Benny Gantz saying that they were on the way to “making history.”
But stressing that they need more support in order to win outright, each makes a plea for the public to help them, with the three generals, Gantz, Ya’alon and Ashkenazi, using military language as if managing an IDF operation.
“Get to it,” Ya’alon says.
“You have three seconds to move,” barks Ashkenazi.
“Charge forward,” orders Gantz, the commander.
— Raoul Wootliff
Journalists, but no politicians, at sparsely attended Likud event
The hall where the Likud party is holding its election party is oddly empty. Several dozen journalists are present at Tel Aviv’s Kvuzat Shlomo hall, but virtually no ministers or even backbencher MKs have arrived. There are also no activists in the hall, which usually serves the city’s Hapoel basketball team.
In previous years, top party brass has started arriving several hours before the polls close to engage with reporters and activists.
— Raphael Ahren
Turnout of 61.3% recorded at 8 p.m, down 1% from 2015
As of 8 p.m., turnout nationwide was recorded at 61.3%.
In 2015, at the same time, 62.4% had voted.
Polls in prisons close; 30% didn’t vote
Ballot stations in Israel’s prisons closed at 8 p.m. Some 70 percent of inmates who are eligible to vote exercised their right, according to the Israel Prisons Service.
Hadash-Ta’al says Arab turnout at 44%; Meretz seeks to keep polls open
Hadash-Ta’al says turnout in Arab towns and villages stands at 44 percent.
The left-wing Meretz party appeals to the Central Elections Committee to keep polling stations in Arab towns open for another hour, until 11 p.m., saying the “Arab public is afraid to arrive at the polls due to the use of hidden cameras.”
Likud official says party will head to opposition if it loses
If Likud loses the current elections it will serve Israel from the opposition, Eli Hazan, Likud’s foreign affairs director, tells The Times of Israel.
“I don’t see any scenario in which we could join a Gantz government,” he says, referring to Blue and White party leader Benny Gantz. Even if Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu were to quit politics, it was exceedingly unlikely that the party would join the government as a junior partner of Gantz, Hazan surmises.
“Whenever Likud lost an election, we always went into the opposition,” he says.
Speaking to The Times of Israel at Tel Aviv’s Kvutzat Shlomo hall, where Likud will mark the election’s end later tonight, Hazan says he agrees with Netanyahu that fewer right-wing voters have made their ways to the polls than in 2015.
They may say they're losing the elections, but at the venue of @Likud_Party's election event in Tel Aviv, they're prepared for a victory party tonight pic.twitter.com/JY5Xugt0Um
“I just got a phone call from our guy in Sderot. He told me, Eli, it’s dead here. There are no voters.”
With less than two hours before the polls close, the situation was dire, he adds, but at the same time stresses that Likud is not giving up the fight. “We’re very worried, but we’re working hard. It would be irresponsible not to try to win.”
— Raphael Ahren
Ahead of exit polls, a reminder to be wary
At 10 p.m., Israel’s main television channels will release exit polls, likely setting off a wave of frenzied analyses and speculation.
But if the off-mark 2015 surveys are anything to go by, it is best to wait patiently for the official results.
In 2015, the three exit polls put Zionist Union and Likud neck-and-neck, at 27-27, or 27-28, favoring Likud. The final results saw Likud win 30 seats and Zionist Union 24.
Central Elections Committee lays out rules for irregular ballots
The Central Elections Committee reports that it has received numerous complaints about ballot slips that have been vandalized or whose format differs from the committee-approved version.
In order to preserve the integrity of the elections, committee chairman Supreme Court Justice Hanan Melcer instructs polling station committees as follows: Any ballot slip that has a small hole in it or that has been scribbled on with the clear intent to render it invalid, or whose format is different from the official one, should be retained by the polling station secretary.
If by the end of the vote count, the polling station finds just one of either kind of irregular ballot slip, it will be regarded as invalid. But if there are two or more examples, they should be regarded as valid. In all events, all irregularities are to be noted in the protocols.
— Sue Surkes
Elections near end; parties frantically stump for last-minute votes
The 2019 elections are heading into their final 75 minutes and party leaders, from Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu to Hadash-Ta’al’s Ayman Odeh, are frantically stumping for last-minute votes amid fears of low turnout.
At 10 p.m., the polls will close and Israel’s main television channels will release exit polls.
Gesher’s Orly Levy-Abekasis may skip viewing party
Gesher leader Orly Levy-Abekasis will decide whether to attend her party’s post-election viewing party after seeing the 10 p.m. exit polls, the Kan public broadcaster reports.
The centrist party has been polling under the 3.25% threshold, and barring a surprise outcome, is not expected to enter the Knesset.
URWP says New Right wants to ‘destroy religious Zionism’
Rafi Peretz, the head of the Union of Right-Wing Parties, lashes out at his rivals in the New Right.
“We woke up this morning with a good feeling in the field, a lot of excitement. Since then the New Right has been releasing ‘spin’ about us and is fighting us and wants to destroy religious Zionism,” says Peretz.
He urges voters to support his party, rather than Naftali Bennett and Ayelet Shaked’s New Right.
Blue and White’s Benny Gantz heads home to watch exit polls
Blue and White party leader Benny Gantz is heading to his home in Rosh Ha’ayin to watch the exit polls at 10 p.m. on Israel’s three major television channels.
He will later head to the Blue and White election-watching event in Tel Aviv.
With a long night ahead, footage aired by Channel 12 shows a tired Gantz in his car, rubbing his eyes.
Turnout at 52% at 6 p.m., 2.6 points lower than 2015
The Central Elections Committee says voter turnout hits 52 percent at 6 p.m.
That’s 2.6 points lower than at the same hour on election day 2015.
Arab party leader warns of ‘Knesset without Arabs’
Hadash-Ta’al party leader Ayman Odeh says the historically low turnout among Arab voters being reported by pollsters could mean a “Knesset without Arab representation,” in the latest warning by Arab leaders urging voters to go to the polls.
“We’re moving forward with all our strength, going home to home and calling on people to go out and vote. Our nightmare, which is Prime Minister [Netanyahu’s] fantasy — a Knesset without Arab representation — suddenly looks like a realistic possibility,” Odeh says in a statement.
“I know ‘gevalt’ is Yiddish,” he quips — such warnings to voters on election day are termed “gevalt campaigns” in the Hebrew press — “but our fears for our children’s future are universal.”
Mosques in Arab towns urging voters to go to the polls amid low turnout
Mosques throughout the Arab towns are urging Arab Israelis to go vote amid expectations of historically low turnout in the community, Channel 12 reports.
Likud prepares end-of-election event site for victory party
Tel Aviv’s Kvuzat Shlomo hall, where Likud plans to hold its end-of-election-day event Tuesday at 11 p.m., is buzzing with activity. At the home of the Hapoel Tel Aviv basketball team, dozens of reporters have either started broadcasting from the bleachers in the back or are getting ready to file news stories after what is shaping up to be a long night of counting amid reports of a close race.
“Our response at the ballot box: Only Netanyahu,” three large monitors declare in a dramatic backdrop to the main stage.
So far, no Likud politicians are present, as the event, which was initially scheduled to start at 8 p.m., was postponed to 11 p.m. due to what the Likud party says is the low voter turnout in areas usually supportive of the ruling party.
The prime minister himself is expected to show up only after it becomes clear who won the election.
— Raphael Ahren
Abbas on Israeli election day: ‘Our hands remain extended in peace’
Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas says “our hands remain extended in peace” in a statement for Israel’s election day.
Speaking in the West Bank city of Ramallah on Tuesday, Abbas says the Palestinian leadership hopes the outcome would help Israel “come to the negotiating table” and embark “on the right track to reach peace.”
But Abbas stresses that Palestinians would reject peace brokered by US President Donald Trump’s administration.
— AP
Lapid: Don’t believe Netanyahu, the battle is close
After Blue and White leader Benny Gantz warns of a tight race so far between his Blue and White party and Likud, Blue and White no. 2 Yair Lapid calls on supporters to make sure they vote.
“These are the last hours of the campaign. Do not believe any word that Netanyahu is now saying. The battle is close. If you do not get everyone out of the house now and send them to the ballot box, we will not win the elections.”
— Raoul Wootliff
Labor, Haredi parties and far-right all declare they’re ‘collapsing’
It seems everyone has caught the same bug. In the past hour, the left-wing Labor party, the Haredi United Torah Judaism party and the far-right Union of Right-Wing Party have all repeated their claims that they’re headed for “collapse” at the polls.
“It’s clear that voter turnout among the Haredi community is low,” says UTJ lawmaker Moshe Gafni. “That’s disastrous when it comes to elections. Half the public hasn’t gone to vote, and it’s already getting late. That’s a terrible situation for us.”
Labor leader Avi Gabbay, meanwhile, attacks Blue and White, saying, “Don’t let them decimate the Labor party” by pulling votes away, “because then we’ll be left with right-wing parties and no Labor.”
And Rafi Peretz, head of the Union of Right-Wing Parties, says “internal polls we have show we’re in a bad situation. Religious Zionist could be erased from the political map.”
Turnout slightly up among soldiers: 59% as of 6 p.m.
Some 59 percent of soldiers have voted in Israel’s national elections as of 6 p.m., according to the military.
This is slightly higher than in the last elections, when some 57% of troops had voted by this time, the army says.
Polls officially opened for soldiers earlier this week, instead of this morning, in order to accommodate troops who would otherwise be unable to vote due to their deployment.
— Judah Ari Gross
17,000 officers keeping order in polling stations, police officer says
Police Deputy Commissioner Alon Levavi says 17,000 officers are deployed nationwide to secure some 10,000 polling stations and ensure election day goes off without a hitch.
Tibi warns both Arab parties could be kicked out of Knesset
Hadash-Ta’al lawmaker Ahmad Tibi takes to Twitter to warn that the low turnout being reported by pollsters in Arab towns — the only electoral turnout warning that has so far been confirmed by pollsters — is threatening to kick the Arab parties out of the Knesset altogether.
“The low turnout in Arab towns is a real threat to both [Arab-majority] lists,” Tibi says in a Twitter post, calling the development “a serious blow to Arab representation in the Knesset.”
Gantz to issue ’emergency’ statement over purportedly ‘close’ exit poll figures
Blue and White’s Benny Gantz and Yair Lapid are holding an “emergency meeting” at 6 p.m. because of purportedly “neck and neck” polling numbers.
It is illegal to publicize polling figures until the end of election day, so their claims of being on the verge of losing should be taken with a grain of salt. Likud is claiming the very same thing, and probably for the very same reason — to galvanize supporters who may be too distracted or otherwise uninterested in actually heading to the polling station.
“According to the exit poll, the battle between [Likud and Blue and White] is close,” Blue and White claims.
Melcer: We’ve been replacing missing ballot slips, police are investigating
Central Elections Committee chief Justice Hanan Melcer sounds a calming tone amid accusations by multiple parties that their ballots were being stolen or vandalized at polling stations.
He tells the Walla news site that election officials had anticipated attempts to remove ballot slips from polling stations, and were replacing any missing ballots with others held in reserve for the purpose.
“The problem of the removal of ballot slips happened in the last election, too,” Melcer says. “We kept enough in reserve, and as soon as it happens, we have been providing replacements.
“As for vandalized slips, this happened at a relatively large number of places, and I have instructed that an investigation be opened, and have filed a complaint with police.”
He says “initial steps” are already being taken in that regard.
UTJ chief Litzman says his party, too, is losing badly at the polls
United Torah Judaism leader Yaakov Litzman joins the chorus of party leaders warning they’re losing badly at the polls, telling supporters on a visit to polling stations in Tiberias, “We’re following the numbers, and we must close the gap soon.”
He adds: “That’s especially true in Tiberias, which is dealing with Sabbath problems…. If we’re strong enough, we’ll deal with that.”
Voter turnout hits 42.8% at 4 p.m., nearly 3 points behind 2015
Voter turnout as of 4 p.m. is 42.8 percent, the Central Elections Committee says.
That’s nearly 3 points behind 2015’s 45.4% at that hour.
Blue and White’s Benny Gantz: ‘We have to work harder, Likud is lying’
In a video responding Likud’s claims of low turnout among right-wing voters, Blue and White party chief Benny Gantz says Likud is “lying.”
“Our numbers are good, but not good enough” to win the election, he warns. “We have to work harder. Likud is lying. We can’t get distracted, we have to make the effort, make sure our ballot slip is valid” — a reference to claims of “systematic” vandalizing of Blue and White ballots at polling stations — “and help us carry the day.”
A quick note on the claims of so many parties that they’re all losing
So what’s happening with the claims by so many parties, especially on the right, that they’re in “dire straits” and voters aren’t turning out?
If Arab turnout is at record lows and the last reported general turnout figure, as of a couple hours ago, shows that overall turnout isn’t much lower than in the recent past, then it follows that Jewish turnout must be up.
Is it mathematically possible Jewish turnout is up, but all Jewish-majority parties are somehow falling behind everyone else?
A quick recap: Blue and White is accusing the Labor party of cutting into its voting base and reducing its likelihood of being able to topple Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Labor, in turn, is accusing Blue and White of using it as a prop for its own “dire straits” — or “gevalt” in the Israeli slang — campaign.
The Union of Right-Wing Parties is accusing Zehut of pulling away its religious-right youth, and of New Right of drawing away its more liberal wing; New Right is warning it is dropping below the 3.25-percent electoral threshold because URWP is running fake videos pretending that its leaders are urging supporters to back URWP and Likud is warning that a vote for New Right will end up bringing Blue and White to power. Likud, indeed, is saying it is in an “emergency situation” and is about to lose the election to Blue and White; Yisrael Beytenu is complaining New Right’s campaign warning it could drop below the electoral threshold is “outright lies.” And so on and so forth.
Everyone seems to be trying to galvanize a soporific base by claiming it is about to lose the election. If early turnout figures are right, most if not all of them are lying.
— Haviv Rettig Gur
Voter turnout in the army reaches 37.4% as of 3:30 p.m.
Voter turnout in IDF bases is at 37.4 percent as of 3:30 p.m., some 1.5 hours ago, according to reports.
That doesn’t include soldiers on leave who will vote in their local civilian polling stations.
Pollsters: Arab turnout may be lowest in decades
Prominent pollsters are starting to tell media outlets that their exit polls — which by law can’t be released until after polls close at 10 p.m. — are showing dramatically reduced turnout in Arab towns.
Pollster Camil Fuchs is quoted by journalist Raviv Drucker as saying, “Voter turnout in the Arab community is something we’ve never seen before.”
Meno Geva, another well-known pollster, tells Channel 12 that polls in Nazareth, Umm al-Fahm and other Arab population centers show startlingly low numbers arriving at polling stations.
Two major Arab parties are running today. Hadash-Ta’al, a merger of two parties from the outgoing Knesset’s Joint (Arab) List, had six seats in the final election poll on Friday. The Ra’am-Balad alliance of Arab factions was heading for four seats, just above the 3.25% Knesset threshold.
Likud convenes ’emergency meeting’ over purported low turnout
Likud continues its campaign of dire warnings of a looming election collapse, widely seen as a bid to increase turnout among its supporters rather than a reflection of actual poll data the party possesses.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, however, insists otherwise, saying repeatedly today that the party was headed for an election loss that would mean a “left-wing” government rising in its stead.
At 4:30 p.m., Netanyahu’s campaign releases a statement saying the prime minister is now convening an “emergency meeting” at his Jerusalem residence of campaign staffers to decide on next steps to increase turnout.
Arab turnout estimated at 20%, but may rise significantly in evening
Voter turnout in Arab communities is estimated at some 20 percent, according to Hebrew media reports, far lower than the estimated 40% nationwide by around 4 p.m.
The gap might be partly closed in the evening hours, as Arab communities have higher percentages of the self-employed and small business owners than the rest of the country — people who would choose to work today despite the national holiday.
Elections chief orders Shas to stop giving out candles to voters
Central Elections Committee chairman Supreme Court Justice Hanan Melcer issues a temporary injunction forbidding the ultra-Orthodox Shas party from distributing boxes of candles. Giving gifts to voters is explicitly outlawed in Israeli election law. Melcer orders Shas to provide an explanation.
— Sue Surkes
Netanyahu accuses Blue and White of vandalizing Likud ballot slips
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accuses Blue and White activists of invalidating Likud voting slips, a short time after Blue and White files complaint over its own slips being vandalized.
“Go to the polling stations and vote Likud. And make sure there are Likud voting slips, because [Blue and White leaders Yair] Lapid and [Benny] Gantz, their people, are marking up the slips,” he says in a new campaign clip filmed at a Netanya beach.
— Raphael Ahren
Yisrael Beytenu complains of purported New Right campaign targeting its voters
Yisrael Beytenu files a complaint with the Central Elections Committee over what it says is an online campaign by the New Right party telling YB supporters that the party won’t pass the 3.25-percent electoral threshold.
150,000 Israelis head to national parks on election day
Some 150,000 Israelis took advantage of Tuesday’s Election Day, which is a national holiday, to visit national parks. The most popular parks, according to the Nature and Parks Authority, are Caesaria, Yarkon-Tel Afek, Masada, Banias, Ein Gedi and Tel Dan.
New Right takes cue from Likud, warns it’s losing because of low turnout
New Right party leader Naftali Bennett issues an emergency call for support, claiming his party is in “a bad situation,” in his own “gevalt” campaign some six hours before polls close at 10 p.m.
Saying the party has been hurt by claims by Likud and United Right-Wing Parties that they could, respectively, lose to Blue and White or fail to pass the electoral threshold, Bennett urges activists to spread similar claims about New Right.
“I ask you to say that those campaigns are incorrect, and that instead, it is we who are in real danger,” he implores his party’s activists.
“If we do not change the vote trend, we will wake up tomorrow with Ayelet Shaked no longer justice minister, and us having lost our ability to influence.”
— Raoul Wootliff
Netanyahu urges beachgoers in Netanya to ‘leave the water and go vote Likud’
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is walking on Poleg Beach in Netanya, calling on bathers to “leave the water and go vote [for Likud] so we close the gap with Lapid and Gantz,” the Likud party says.
“You’ll wake up [tomorrow] with Yair Lapid as prime minister of a left-wing government,” Netanyahu is quoted as saying by a Likud statement. “Leave the beach, get out of your homes, come vote Likud.”
Arab journalist draws online ire over ‘flocking to the poll’ post
Arab Israeli journalist Lucy Aharish posts an Instagram photo of herself “flocking to the polls,” and draws the ire of right-wing pro-Likud trolls.
Her comment is a reference to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s warning to his supporters in the 2015 election that Arab voters were “flocking to the polls in droves.”
The morning post drew some 4,000 likes by the afternoon, and nearly 400 comments, many of them angry attacks.
Police step up security around MK Smotrich after Knesset receives threat
Police place extra security around MK Bezalel Smotrich of the Union of Right-Wing Parties today after a man arrived at the Knesset the previous evening with a letter threatening to hurt him.
Smotrich confirms that he had been contacted by the Knesset Guard and informed of the decision to increase security around him and his family.
A police cruiser was assigned to patrol around his home on Tuesday morning, and officers accompanied him to his ballot station to vote earlier today.
Arab party says turnout in community at just 15% as of 2:30 p.m.
Fifteen percent of Arab Israeli eligible voters have voted as of 2:30 p.m., Hadash-Ta’al’s election headquarters says.
The figure is based on data collected by the party’s headquarters, says Kamila Tayoon, a Hadash spokeswoman.
Hadash-Ta’al is an alliance between a socialist Hadash, which emphasizes Arab-Jewish cooperation, and exclusively Arab faction Ta’al.
Tayoon adds: “This number is slightly lower than past years, but we believe a large number of people will vote in the late afternoon.”
Voter turnout hits 35.8% as of 2 p.m.
Voter turnout reaches 35.8 percent as of 2 p.m., according to the Central Elections Committee.
That’s close to the 36.6% figure seen at that hour in the 2015 election.
Blue and White cries foul over alleged ‘systematic’ ballot vandalism
Police are investigating what some Blue and White officials are claiming amounts to a systematic campaign to vandalize — and thus disqualify — Blue and White ballots around the country.
Multiple parties, from far-left to far-right, have claimed ballots were damaged, hidden or missing at a few of the 10,000 polling stations around the country. But according to Blue and White activists in a complaint filed with the Central Elections Committee, its ballot slips were being “systematically” damaged.
Elections Committee chair Justice Hanan Melcer says that if police find evidence of widespread vandalism meant to disqualify Blue and White votes, he would instruct polling stations to count damaged or marked ballots for the party as valid.
In a video, party no. 2 Yair Lapid responds to the report, urging voters to carefully check their ballot slip to ensure it isn’t marked in any way, in order to ensure it won’t be disqualified during the vote count tonight.
“I’m here at Blue and White headquarters,” Lapid says in the video. “We’re getting reports from all over the country about attempts to vandalize pey-hey slips,” he adds, using the two Hebrew letters that identify the party on the slips.
“They’re writing ‘x’ on the back, or some other small mark. That’s enough to disqualify the ballot. This is an organized effort to undermine the democratic process, and we must stop it. Anyone who goes to vote, make sure your slip is clean. If you see something like this, report it to the police or the ballot station committee. This is an attempt to undermine the democratic process on the part of parties that are afraid we’re going to win the election.”
Blue and White lawmaker slams Likud’s conspiracy claims as ‘desperate lies’
After the Likud campaign issued two videos today claiming it had recordings showing a conspiracy between the Blue and White party and Arab factions — reminding many of Netanyahu’s warnings in 2015 that Arabs were voting “in droves” — one Blue and White lawmaker heard in the recordings called the claims “lies.”
“The desperate Netanyahu is spreading lies, cooked up from bits and pieces of secret recordings, including of conversations of mine,” MK Ofer Shelah says. “There are no secret deals, there’s no conspiracy. There’s only Bibi, who knows that only through cheating will he be able to hold on to power. Today we will toss out the liar.”
Likud defends its cameras: ‘The problem is in the Arab community’
A Likud campaign officials defends the party’s deployment of hidden cameras at polling stations in Arab towns, saying the “problem is in the behavior of those people in the Arab community,” not in Likud’s measures “to ensure a fair vote.”
After police and ballot officials discovered hidden cameras at hundreds of polling stations, the Central Elections Committee on Tuesday said it was illegal to film voters and the voter lists at the ballot stations, and that only police and committee officials were allowed to examine footage obtained from the stations.
Attorney Koby Matza, who represents the Likud party, insists the cameras deployed to polling stations in Arab towns “weren’t hidden, but were visible, and were placed in the community where there is a significant concern about fraud.”
The comment contradicts police officials who said the cameras were small and hidden in the shirts of some 1,200 observers deployed by Likud to Arab-majority areas.
“The cameras were intended to ensure a fair vote,” Matza says. “The problem is in the behavior of those people in the Arab community. I’m getting reports from polling stations all over the country where our representatives, of Likud especially, are kicked out of the polling stations in the Arab sector.”
Union of Right-Wing Parties ordered to stop suggesting Bennett supports them
Following a petition from the New Right party, the Central Election Committee orders the Union of Right-Wing Parties to stop sending out an old video message by former Jewish Home chairman Naftali Bennett — now the head of New right — calling on Israelis to vote for his old party.
Jewish Home is now part of URWP, and URWP officials are saying the video is meant to highlight Bennett’s abandonment of Jewish Home to voters who may be uncertain which of the two right-wing parties to vote for.
The Central Elections Committee says using an old video in which the leader of one party is seen urging votes for another could amount to voter fraud.
— Jacob Magid
Early indications suggest Arab turnout could be relatively low
There are early indications voter turnout may be down in Israel’s Arab communities.
The Abraham Fund Initiatives, a non-governmental organization that follows political and social issues in Arab communities, said a recent poll it conducted indicated just 51.2 percent of the Arab public was expected to cast ballots on Tuesday. In 2015, 63.7% of Arabs voted in the elections.
Many voters in Arab towns are telling reporters today they don’t think voting will improve their lives.
— Adam Rasgon
Voter turnout among prisoners passes 50%
Voter turnout in prisons passes 50 percent, the Israel Prisons Service says.
Fifty-eight polling stations in the country’s 28 prisons opened at 8:30 this morning, serving the country’s 8,000 prisoners.
The 50% turnout figure was passed at 12:15 p.m.
Polls close in the prisons at 8:30 p.m.
Likud confirms hiring 1,200 election observers with hidden cameras
Likud confirms it hired 1,200 election-day polling station observers, and equipped them with hidden cameras, saying it did so to catch voter fraud.
Secretly filming voters on Election Day is illegal, Justice Hanan Melcer, chair of the Central Elections Committee, noted earlier today.
Likud video warns of Blue and White ‘secret deal’ with Arab parties
Likud publishes a video of a secretly recorded conversation between Yesh Atid MK Ofer Shelah and Labor MK Amir Peretz discussing a purported “secret deal” — i.e., talks — with Arab parties over who they will recommend for prime minister.
The slick video follows a months-long campaign by Likud warning that a vote for Blue and White was tantamount to a vote for anti-Zionist Arab parties.
לא יאומן. צפו בדיל הסודי שנרקם בין עופר שלח בכיר בלפיד-גנץ לבין עמיר פרץ עם המפלגות הערביות. כדי לעצור את הדיל הזה יש רק דרך אחת – צאו להצביע מחל! חייבים לסגור את הפער ולעצור ממשלת שמאל של לפיד וגנץ בתמיכת המפלגות הערביות! pic.twitter.com/rckdVmshma
— Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) April 9, 2019
Elections chief issues directive: No filming inside polling stations
Central Elections Committee chairman Justice Hanan Melcer issues a directive prohibiting filming voters inside polling stations, “except in the case of a special incident” in which audio recording is also allowed.
The directive comes after police and ballot officials catch hundreds of Likud staffers and observers earlier in the day carrying hidden cameras into polling stations in Arab towns nationwide.
During the vote count at the end of the day, cameras will be permitted, so long as all those present at the station are informed and a note is made in the polling station’s minutes of the decision. Only the police or a representative of the Central Elections Committee chairman will be allowed to view materials caught on camera. It is prohibited to photograph voter lists or minutes that include voter information, Melcer says.
— Sue Surkes
Holon polling station security guard accidentally fires gun; no one hurt
Central Elections Committee director general Orly Ades gives an update on election-day problems.
She tells reporters at the committee’s headquarters in Jerusalem that a security guard at a polling station in the central Israeli city of Holon accidentally discharged his gun, but that nobody was hurt and police are investigating.
Committee chairman and Supreme Court Justice Hanan Melcer instructed police to probe suspicions raised over the past two hours that the voting slips of a particular party have been marked up, disqualifying the ballot slips, and that slips for a number of parties have disappeared. The parties are not identified in the statement. Depending on the extent of the marking of the slips, the committee will consider whether to regard the slips as acceptable despite the markings.
Netanyahu defends hidden cameras in Arab towns, to ‘ensure fair vote’
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is challenged by reporters over news that Likud had deployed hundreds of hidden cameras to polling stations in Arab towns.
He appears to defend the action, which the Central Elections Committee earlier today said was “forbidden.”
“There should be cameras everywhere, not hidden ones,” he says.
Asked by a reporter why the cameras are necessary, he says it’s to “ensure a fair vote.”
Voter turnout at 24.8% at noon, 2 points below 2015 figure
Central Elections Committee figures say the voter turnout as of noon is 24.8 percent, 2 points below the figure of 26.8% at the same hour on election day in 2015.
Gantz comes across traffic accident, helps motorcyclist
As he drives north from Ashdod to Rishon Lezion, going from one get-out-the-vote event to another, Blue and White leader Benny Gantz comes across an accident on Route 4.
Gantz is first on the scene, finding a motorcyclist strewn on the road. He calls an ambulance and waits for it to arrive, before continuing to his event in Rishon.
Labor’s Gabbay votes in Tel Aviv, urges ‘Jews, Arabs, Druze’ to go vote
Avi Gabbay votes in Tel Aviv with his wife and son.
“Go vote, Jews, Arabs, Druze,” Gabbay says.
“I lead the most serious party in Israel, that’s our greatest achievement,” he adds.
Gantz in Ashdod: ‘We’re going to win’
Speaking to voters in the southern city of Ashdod, Blue and White leader Benny Gantz says he’s “going to win.”
“The Likud has realized that we are going to be the biggest party and in order to ensure this we must continue all the time and in every place, to join, to go to vote, to influence, to exercise your voting privilege,” he says.
“We are going to win. We’re half a meter away. One final push and we’re going to get it done. Good luck to us all.”
— Raoul Wootliff
Skirting electioneering restrictions, Netanyahu turns to voters via Facebook
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday works around existing electioneering laws that forbid campaigning on Election Day by taking to Facebook constantly and repeatedly throughout the day.
Israel’s electioneering laws, most of them written in the 1950s, are specific about restrictions on radio and television advertising, as well as media interviews and public signs and posters — but are famously silent on more modern avenues of communications like social media. An attempt to update the laws in the outgoing Knesset was stymied — by Likud.
With Facebook an open and permitted platform, some parties are taking advantage, especially Likud, while rival Blue and White appears to be relying more on its activists on the ground and photo ops of its leaders to mobilize support.
Netanyahu started election day with a live question-and-answer session on Facebook.
After voting, he posted a video imploring voters to head to the polls and vote for Likud. Striking a personal note, the prime minister and his wife next released a video from outside the polling station after voting at the school their sons attended.
After voting, Netanyahu and his wife Sara headed to the party’s get-out-the-vote phone banks where he called potential voters to encourage them to vote for Likud, although the one call he made on camera was less than successful due to the combination of a bad phone connection and disbelief from “Dalia” on the other end of the line.
“I encourage you to go out and vote, and to vote for Likud, so that we can continue our work,” the prime minister said.
He told the woman on the other end of the line to check Facebook so that she can see that it really was Netanyahu. When it appeared the woman was unable to check the social network, Netanyahu asked his wife to speak to the woman in a further attempt to prove that it was really them.
“We are happy to hear you will be voting Likud,” Sara said.
Over 80,000 take advantage of election-day vacation, flock to national parks
More than 80,000 people are taking advantage of the day off of work and school on Election Day to visit Israel’s national parks, the Nature and Parks Authority announces.
The most popular parks are Caesaria, Masada, Beit Guvrin, Banias, Ein Gedi, and Tel Dan.
The Authority is running election-related activities for children, such as a vote for a favorite migrating bird in many of the national parks, including at Zippori National Park and at Einot Tzukim near the Dead Sea.
— Melanie Lidman
Bibi vs. Tibi, in pictures
In the first month or so of the campaign, Likud claimed the election was between Bibi — Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — and Tibi — Arab Israeli lawmaker Ahmad Tibi. (That is, the party claimed, a vote for Blue and White leader Benny Gantz was tantamount to a vote for Hadash-Ta’al’s Tibi.)
Here it is in election day pictures: Bibi vs. Tibi.
Hadash-Ta’al says hidden cameras meant to ‘prevent Arab citizens from voting’
The Arab-majority party Hadash-Ta’al slams the “illegal” action by the “extremist right” to place hundreds of hidden cameras in Arab polling stations.
“The extreme right understands our strength and ability to topple the government, and is crossing all red lines, using illegal means, to interfere and prevent Arab citizens from voting,” the party says in a statement.
“But we know our strength. We’re going to vote today despite them.”
Elections Committee: It is forbidden to film voters
The Central Elections Committee says, “It is forbidden for polling station committee members and other staff to film voters or the voting process. It is permitted to film only in extraordinary circumstances for the purposes of reporting” incidents of alleged fraud.
“Police should be notified in the case of illegal filming,” the committee says.
The statement comes after police and ballot officials catch hundreds of Likud staffers and observers carrying hidden cameras into polling stations in Arab towns nationwide.
Zehut claims its ballots are being hidden at Givatayim polling station
Zehut party activists release a video from a polling station in the central Israeli town of Givatayim showing what they say are attempts to hide their party’s ballot slip behind other slips with similar letters.
— Melanie Lidman
Netanyahu casts ballot in Jerusalem, calls voting ‘a holy act’
Voting “is a holy act, it’s the essence of democracy,” Netanyahu tells supporters as he votes in Jerusalem. “You must choose well, I can’t say [more],” he says, smiling, a reference to restrictions on political interviews on election day.
“We have so much more to do, continuing to strengthen our economy and development,” he then says, warning Israelis that “if you don’t go out to vote, you’ll get [Yair] Lapid as your next prime minister.”
Before voting, Netanyahu warns supporters, ‘don’t be complacent’
Before heading to his polling station in Jerusalem, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu takes to Facebook to once more urge right-wing voters to cast their ballots for his Likud party, telling viewers to convince their friends and family to go to the voting stations as well.
“I ask of you to go out and vote. Don’t be complacent. It’s not in our pocket. It will only be in our pocket if you come out and vote Likud,” he says.
Sitting down in the patio of his residence, he then takes questions from Facebook users, most of whom compliment him and declare their support for his party.
“Well done,” Netanyahu replies to one woman who says she’d already voted Likud on Tuesday morning. “Wait a second, that’s not enough,” he quickly adds. “Did you check with the neighbors? Did you send messages to family, to friends and acquaintances? Vote Likud. Only a large Likud will prevent a left-wing government.”
— Raphael Ahren
Police confiscate hundreds of hidden cameras at polling stations
Channel 13 reveals that it was police officers deployed to polling stations who discovered the hidden cameras being used by election observers from Likud in Arab towns.
Police found such cameras in towns across the country, including Sakhnin, Majd al-Krum, Nazareth, Tamra and Jisr a-Zarka.
Police removed the cameras, but allowed the observers to continue working at the stations.
Police commanders are now awaiting orders from Central Elections Committee head Justice Hanan Melcer as to the legality of the hidden camera campaign before acting on the issue.
Over a thousands cameras were reportedly found in Arab polling areas, but a handful were also discovered in Haredi ballot stations.
Lapid: ‘We’re now a centimeter from victory’
Voting at a polling station in the Tel Aviv neighborhood of Ramat Aviv, Blue and White number two Yair Lapid says that the party needs just “a tiny push” to win.
“We are nearly there. We need two more seats and we have won and it will be a historic day for Israel. Just a tiny push and we are there,” Lapid tells supporters. “Benny Gantz said this week that we are a meter from victory, well we are now a centimeter from victory.”
In a message to voters considering other left-wing parties, Lapid says, “A vote for others is a vote to give Netanyahu another four years.”
— Raoul Wootliff
Man arrested for attempting to install hidden camera in Rahat polling station
A young man in the southern Bedouin town of Rahat is caught attempting to install a hidden camera in a polling station, in an apparent attempt at forcing the disqualification of the entire ballot. The man is arrested by police.
Police waiting for judge’s instructions to intervene over Likud cameras
A senior police official says Supreme Court Justice Hanan Melcer, chair of the Central Elections Committee, is examining the legality of Likud’s apparent planting of hundreds of hidden cameras among its polling station observers in Arab towns.
The police official says if it turns out the cameras constitute an illegal disruption of the election process, police are ready to step in and act according to Melcer’s instructions.
The Likud camera effort includes an estimated 1,300 devices in Arab towns throughout the Galilee and Negev, according to reports, including in Arab-majority areas in Haifa, Nazareth, Tamra and elsewhere.
משקיפים מטעם הליכוד הגיעו לקלפיות בחברה הערבית עם מצלמות נסתרות pic.twitter.com/Ov0nCHSCk8
— sami abed alhamed سامي عبد الحميد (@samiaah10) April 9, 2019
Voter turnout as of 10 a.m.: 12.9%, slightly lower than in 2015
Voter turnout as of 10 a.m. is at 12.9%, Central Elections Committee director Orly Adas tells reporters at 11 a.m.
That’s 0.8 percentage points lower than at the same hour in the 2015 election, which came to 13.7%.
The turnout is among all eligible voters, Adas notes, and an estimated 11.9% of eligible voters live permanently overseas – in a country that has no absentee ballot.
Actual turnout is thus closer to 14.6% of eligible voters currently living in Israel.
The figure is from reports submitted by 7,031 out of over 10,000 polling stations nationwide, Adas says.
Likud said to deploy 1,300 hidden cameras in poll stations in Arab towns
The Ynet news site carries a startling report, unconfirmed as yet by official sources.
It says the Likud party has deployed no fewer than 1,300 hidden cameras in the shirts of elections observers in polling stations in Arab towns where the party’s campaign staffers suspect there was “problematic” levels of election fraud.
The effort cost Likud “a not insubstantial sum,” Ynet says.
Likud already has a long history of campaigning against the Arab community in ways many critics, including some in Likud itself, have deemed racist. In the 2015 election campaign, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu drew widespread criticism for claiming on election day — incorrectly, as it turned out — that Arab voters were “coming in droves” to the polls. The 2019 Likud campaign has warned voters that the election was “either Bibi or Tibi,” a reference to Arab lawmaker Ahmad Tibi.
A few dozen polling stations opened late — out of over 10,000 nationwide
The Central Elections Committee says just a handful of polling stations failed to open on time on Tuesday.
According to committee director-general Orly Adas, a few dozen stations opened late — out of more than 10,000 nationwide — because of ballot officials who arrived late.
Arab-majority parties worried about turnout in Arab towns
Voters in Umm al-Fahm and Iksal, Arab towns in the north, start to arrive at voting booths.
Ahmad Darawshe, assistant to Hadash-Ta’al candidate and veteran lawmaker Ahmad Tibi, expresses concern about voter apathy in Arab communities.
“Today, we are confronting indifference to voting in the Arab community,” he tells The Times of Israel outside of the Razi School in Iksal. “The situation is worrying, but party activists are doing extra work to encourage people to vote.”
— Adam Rasgon
Bennett urges right-wing voters to ignore Netanyahu’s ‘gevalt’ campaign
Voting in Raanana, Education Minister and New Right co-chair Naftali Bennett urges voters not to believe Benjamin Netanyahu’s “gevalt” campaign to draw right-wing voters from smaller parties to the Likud.
“Do not believe the gevalts. Today the elections are about only one thing – will we support IDF soldiers and will Israel return to winning?” Bennett says.
“I want to ask everyone to vote for the New Right. We are good people who do good for the people of Israel.”
— Raoul Wootliff
Labor’s Gabbay: ‘Vote your conscience’
Accompanying his mother to vote in Jerusalem, Labor party chairman Avi Gabbay urges voters to ignore the coalition calculations and machinations and “go with your own conscience.”
“Today is a festival of Israeli democracy. Election day. A day that we hope will end with the replacement of the government. I call on all the people of Israel: Go with your conscience. If your conscience says the Labor Party, if you believe in our team, if you believe in our way, then vote for Labor,” he says.
— Raoul Wootliff
Rivlin tears up at voting station: ‘For 50 years I’ve voted here with my wife’
President Reuven Rivlin, voting in his hometown of Jerusalem, tells the television cameras he hopes in the next election he’ll be able to vote alongside his wife, who lies in hospital amid complications from a lung transplant last month.
“For 50 years I’ve voted here with my wife. I’m optimistic and full of hope that next time we’ll vote here in our regular place,” Rivlin says, visibly tearing up.
Rivlin’s wife Nechama underwent a lung transplant last month which was initially successful, but she was hospitalized suddenly last week with breathing problems, forcing Rivlin to return early from a state visit to Canada.
Rivlin adds a call for Israelis to go out and vote. “Not the president and not the heads of the parties will decide who is the next prime minister. The only ones who will decide who the prime minister will be, and what the government will look like, is you. And to have that influence, you have to vote,” he says.
Meretz, Yisrael Beytenu complain of missing, vandalized ballots
Two parties say voters have reported that their ballots were missing at the polling station.
Yisrael Beytenu says party activists at polling stations in Ashdod — a city with large numbers of Russian speakers — and Safed discovered that the ballot papers for the party had gone missing. After party officials complained, the ballots were located, the party said.
Meretz also complains of “many reports of vandalism of Meretz ballots,” and asks local elections committees to instruct polling station managers to inspect the ballots occasionally to ensure they are not being destroyed by voters.
Ballots that are damaged or otherwise written on are liable to be invalidated during the count.
Gantz arrives to vote and tells supporters: ‘Let’s make it happen’
Benny Gantz arrives at the Nofim School in Rosh Hayin to vote.
“We are so proud of you all. Let’s make it happen,” he tells activists outside the polling station.
— Raoul Wootliff
Elections committee chair says candidates cannot be interviewed today
Justice Hanan Melcer, head of the Central Elections Committee that administers the election, says political candidates are not allowed to be interviewed by media outlets today.
This is the first time such an order has been issued. Melcer based his order on election laws that forbid electioneering and campaign advertising from 7 p.m. the evening before election day.
The instruction is under discussion at a committee meeting after an appeal.
Feiglin on those who won’t join coalition with him: ‘It’s them or us’
Zehut leader Moshe Feiglin responds to reports that Shas, United Torah Judaism and Kulanu have told Netanyahu that they will not agree to sit in a coalition with him.
“They say it’s them or us. They are right. They represent the old establishment that have controlled the budget and only cared for themselves. We represent change, the people, freedom,” Feiglin says in a video sent out to supporters.
— Raoul Wootliff
Melcer says has no authority to intervene in block on Ben Gvir’s Facebook page
Central Election Committee Chairman Justice Hanan Melcer rejects an election-day petition from Itamar Ben Gvir, a candidate from the extremist Otzma Yehudit party running on the Union of Right-Wing Parties slate, requesting he intervene in Facebook’s blocking of Ben Gvir’s page.
Melcer says he has no authority to intervene in the matter.
The post that led to Ben Gvir’s barring through today’s elections for “violating community standards” was an Otzma Yehudit ad featuring its top candidates with the slogan saying there can be “1,000 dead terrorists, [but] not a single hair will fall from an IDF soldier.”
Blue and White activists believe party will take more votes than Likud
Blue and White activists in Benny Gantz’s home town of Rosh Ha’ayin say they are optimistic about the party’s chances and believe it will win more votes than Netanyahu’s Likud.
“We have the momentum, we have the people, we have the spirit. I’m very positive about our chances to really make a change today,” says Omer, a Rosh Ha’ayin resident who has joined the Blue and White local branch.
“Benny Gantz is the right person for the job. He is honest. He is professional. He cares about the country and he will do he job properly,” he says, railing against Netanyahu. “The situation here under Bibi has become unsustainable. He only cares about himself. The public discourse is so divided, so hateful, and he is to blame.”
— Raoul Wootliff
Blue and White activists await Gantz’s arrival at polling station
Blue and White activists in Benny Gantz’s home town of Rosh Ha’ayin prepare for his arrival at the polling station in the Nofim School in the center of the town.
Some 30 activists in party T-shirts wave Israeli flags and chant, “Today we are replacing the government” as voters enter the polling station.
Gantz is set to arrive to vote here sometime after 8 a.m.
Surveys have shown Gantz’s centrist Blue and White party neck and neck or slightly ahead of Netanyahu’s Likud, but with Netanyahu better placed to muster a majority coalition of right-wing parties and retain his office.
— Raoul Wootliff
Shas leader Aryeh Deri casts his ballot
Shas leader Aryeh Deri votes, posting a message on Twitter asking people to go out and vote.
“We must have a strong Shas to preserve the Jewish culture of the country, the Sabbath, tradition and the Jewish soul. We must have a strong Shas to continue to be here for the weak that only we care about,” Deri writes.
לכל מצביעי ש״ס בכל הארץ: צאו להצביע. חייבים ש״ס חזקה כדי לשמור על הציביון היהודי במדינה, על השבת, המסורת והנשמה היהודית. חייבים ש״ס חזקה כדי שנמשיך להיות פה לשכבות המוחלשות שרק אנו דואגים להם pic.twitter.com/FEMraTKfYU
— אריה מכלוף דרעי (@ariyederi) April 9, 2019
‘If you’re going to be f***ed for 4 years, let it be someone you choose’
Condom company Durex Israel gets into the spirit of the day with an election-themed online commercial.
“If someone’s going to fuck you for four years, at least let it be someone you choose,” the advert reads.
Final word from Durex Israel: “If someone's going to fuck you for four years, make it be someone you chose. #govote” pic.twitter.com/TpHkaKDeie
— Noga Tarnopolsky (@NTarnopolsky) April 8, 2019
Rivlin calls on public to vote, says all citizens have equal rights
President Reuven Rivlin calls on the Israeli public to vote, declaring that “democracy is not self-evident” and should not be taken for granted.
“Elections are a celebration of democracy,” Rivlin says. “This is the day of exercising our right to govern our fate, as citizens with equal rights and as partners in the political enterprise of the State of Israel.
“Democracy is not self-evident, nor is a state’s ability to preserve its democratic character, the independence of its governing institutions, and its uncompromising commitment to civil equality and equality before the law,” the president adds.
“It is enough to look at our neighbors, as well as the situation of the citizens of many other countries around the world, in order to realize that the citizen’s right to shape his life, his fate and his future is obtained by hard work.”
Polls open across Israel as 2019 elections get underway
Ten thousand seven hundred and twenty polling stations across Israel open their doors for the country’s 6,339,279 eligible voters to cast votes for the 21st Knesset.
Voters will be able to choose between a record 39 parties competing in Israel’s first Knesset election since 2015. Up to 14 parties are expected to enter the Knesset.
Polling stations will be open from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m. when exit polls are released. Official results will trickle in overnight.
With candidates traversing the country in a final push for voters, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will vote in Jerusalem at 10:30 a.m. after his chief rival Benny Gantz votes in his home town of Rosh Hayin at 8 a.m.
— Raoul Wootliff
Israelis expected to head to the polls, the beach and the malls
Israelis are expected to take advantage of unseasonably warm temperatures and the national holiday.
Under a new initiative by the Central Elections Committee and the Transportation Ministry, interurban public transportation is free until the end of the day.
Election Day has become an opportunity for Israelis to spend time at the beach, hold family barbecues in national parks across the country, and hike trails from the north to the south as well as hitting malls and attractions.
