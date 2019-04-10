Officials counting crucial soldiers’ votes to decide fate of parties on cusp

The Times of Israel is liveblogging fallout from Israel’s election as it unfolds.
Officials now counting votes of soldiers, diplomats
With some 97% votes counted, the Central Election Committee has started counting the so-called double envelope ballots, cast by soldiers in their bases and diplomats overseas.
The vast majority of these are the votes of soldiers, which traditionally skew to the right and could change the make up of the next government.
The biggest influence will likely be over two parties hovering around the election threshold.
New Right is currently not making it into the Knesset, polling at 3.14%, but is hoping soldiers’ votes will push it beyond 3.25%.
The Arab Ra’am-Balad party is at 3.45%, but unlikely to garner many of the soldiers votes and could still fall out of the race.
Counting the double envelopes is a slow task with officials having to make sure they did not vote on their bases and again at their homes and is expected to be completed by Wednesday afternoon.
After 97% votes counted, second Arab party safely crosses threshold
The big change of the last hour is that the second Arab party Ra’am Ra’am-Balad is at 3.45%, well past the 3.25% threshold, which will give them 4 seats.
With some 97% of votes counted, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud and Benny Gantz’s Blue and White party still appear on track to get 35 seats each, but Netanyahu has a clear path to forming a right-wing government.
The results give Likud 26.28%, just slightly ahead of Blue and White on 25.97%
According to the count, the two ultra-Orthodox parties Shas and UTJ will get 8 seats each. The Arab Hadash-Ta’al and Labor get six each. Yisrael Beytenu and the Union of Right-Wing Parties get 5 seats, and Kulanu and Meretz 4 seats.
New Right was still not in with just 3.14%
These results give the right and religious bloc 65 seats, while the center, left and Arab parties have 55.
US looking forward to maintaining good ties with any new government
The US State Department says it is confident that any government that is formed in Israel will continue the close relationship between Israel and the US.
A spokesperson tells Israel’s Kan public broadcaster that even though results are not final, the US is confidant the two countries will have a very close partnership.
The spokesperson notes that the US has had a very close relationship with all Israeli governments since the founding of the State of Israel.
With 96% of vote in, Netanyahu has clear path to fifth term as PM
With some 96% of votes counted, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud and Benny Gantz’s Blue and White party appear on track to get 35 seats each, but Netanyahu has a clear path to forming a right-wing government.
The results give Likud 26.47%, just slightly ahead of Blue and White on 26.11%
According to the count, the two ultra-Orthodox parties Shas and UTJ will get 8 seats each. The Arab Hadash-Ta’al and Labor get six each. Yisrael Beytenu and the Union of Right-Wing Parties get 5 seats, and Kulanu and Meretz 4 seats.
The big change of the last hour being the second Arab party Ra’am Ra’am-Balad just reaching the 3.25% threshold, which will give them 4 seats.
These results give the right and religious bloc 65 seats, while the center, left and Arab parties have 55.
