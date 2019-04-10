Lapid says Blue and White has sights on 2020 election

Czech President Milos Zeman congratulates Netanyahu in a letter and says he still wants to move the country’s embassy to Jerusalem.

“I hope that in the future we will have many opportunities to continue our fruitful cooperation and, last but not least, to fulfill my dream, namely to move the Czech embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem,” he writes.

The embassy move has been consistently blocked by Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis, who also congratulates Netanyahu and invites him to return to Prague.

Babis says in a series of tweets that he looks forward to cooperating with Israel on cybersecurity and medical cannabis.

He calls Israel an inspiration for the Czech Republic.