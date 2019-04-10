The Times of Israel is liveblogging fallout from Israel’s election as it unfolds.
Morning after electoral blow, Bennett says he’ll never stop giving to the state
New Right co-leader Naftali Bennett exited his Ra’anana home briefly Wednesday morning to give a brief statement to reporters in response to results showing that after 97% of the vote counted, his party is not slated to make it into the Knesset.
“All my life I gave everything I could for this good nation. I’ve always been a soldier of the state — in [elite IDF unit] Sayeret Matkal, as a high-tech entrepreneur, as education minister and in the cabinet of Operation Protective Edge [in Gaza in 2014],” Bennett says.
“Now, the soldiers will decide where I continue to fight for them,” he adds, anticipating that the IDF ballots will push his party up 4,300 votes to cross the electoral threshold.
Liberman announces he will recommend Netanyahu form next government
Ending brief speculation on the matter that gave the Blue and White party a grain of hope that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would not be able to form a government with the right-wing bloc alone, Yisrael Beytenu head Avigdor Liberman tells the Ynet news site that his party will recommend to President Reuven Rivlin that Netanyahu be tasked with forming the next government.
With over 97% seat count remains static, with 65 for the right-wing bloc
With 97.4% of the vote counted, the seat count remains as it was:
Likud: 35
Blue and White: 35
Shas: 8
United Torah Judaism: 8
Labor: 6
Hadash-Ta’al: 6
Union of Right-Wing Parties: 5
Yisrael Beytenu: 5
Kulanu: 4
Meretz: 4
Ra’am Balad: 4
New Right: 0
Zehut: 0
Gesher: 0
New Right needs roughly 4,300 votes to squeak into Knesset
With just over 95% of the vote counted and some 100,000 ballots remaining, the New Right party needs just 4,300 to cross the electoral threshold.
Left to be counted are the votes of IDF soldiers, who New Right co-head said last night would deliver for his fledgling party, as well as the ballots of diplomats from overseas and diplomats.
While the Union of Right-Wing Parties, Meretz and Ra’am-Balad are currently projected to squeak into the Knesset, each only has 16,700 votes, 15,700 votes and 12,300 votes respectively more than the 3.25% required to make it into parliament.
New Right still ‘confident’ it will pass threshold
New Right party officials believe that the party will still muster enough votes to pass the electoral threshold and even end up with five Knesset seats.
It is currently a few thousand votes away from crossing the 3.25% electoral threshold, which would give it four seats.
A party official tells The Times of Israel that the it’s senior echelons are “confident” that the votes from soldiers, currently being counted, will give the New Right “more than enough” to secure a place in parliament.
The party says that once that happens, they believe they will get a further boost from the vote sharing agreement with Yisrael Beytenu.
— Raoul Wootliff
URWP’s Smotrich chides Bennett over ‘dangerous’ New Right gambit
Union of Right-Wing Parties #2 Bezalel Smotrich tells Channel 12 news he heoped New Right managed to cross the threshold, but chides the parties leaders for “endangering” the bloc by splitting off of Jewish Home to form their own faction.
“It was a mistake” by them, he says.
New Right needs about 4,300 of the few remaining votes to be counted in order to sneak into the Knesset, and is hoping to find that support among soldiers.
Smotrich says he will legislate a way for extremist Itamar Ben Gvir, #7 on the list, to enter the Knesset, despite the party only getting 5 seats.
Likud wins in Gantz’s hometown, Gantz wins in Netanyahu’s
In Benny Gantz’s working class hometown of Rosh Ha’ayin, his party is lagging slightly behind Likud 33.9% to 34.8% or about 300 votes.
In ritzy Caesarea, which Netanyahu calls home when he’s not prime minister, Blue and White trounces Likud 52.6% to 24%.
Few in Gesher go for Gesher
In the small kibbutz of Gesher, south of the Sea of Galilee, the Gesher party does slightly better than the national average, getting 3.44 percent, or 9 votes. Much of the kibbutz votes for Blue and White (38.5%) and Labor (35.8%).
Nationally, the socio-economic minded upstart party manages just 1.74%, well below the Knesset threshold.
Feiglin holds out hopes soldiers’ support will push him into Knesset
In a Facebook post all but conceding defeat, Moshe Feiglin of the Zehut party, which will fail to cross the electoral threshold despite high hopes, blames his poor results on other parties ganging up on him.
“What the hell is the connection between Kulanu, Shas and UTJ? What is the common gripe they have together against Zehut, a problem that’s much bigger than the demographic and ideological gaps between them,” he writes.
He also holds out hope that the votes of soldiers that have yet to be counted will propel him above the 3.25% threshold.
While his pro-pot party is expected to perform well among voting troops, his current tally of of just over 100,000 votes would mean he would need the support of some 40,000 soldiers to make it in, an extremely unlikely prospect.
Results indicate fewer women lawmakers in upcoming Knesset
With a picture forming of the next Knesset, it appears that there will be fewer female lawmakers in the upcoming session.
If the current results — after 97% of the votes counted — remains, there will be 28 female lawmakers, down from 33 in the last Knesset.
This would end a trend of increasing female representation in recent years.
Only one party, Meretz, would be headed by a woman.
Officials now counting votes of soldiers, diplomats
With some 97% votes counted, the Central Election Committee has started counting the so-called double envelope ballots, cast by soldiers in their bases and diplomats overseas.
The vast majority of these are the votes of soldiers, which traditionally skew to the right and could change the make up of the next government.
The biggest influence will likely be over two parties hovering around the election threshold.
New Right is currently not making it into the Knesset, polling at 3.14%, but is hoping soldiers’ votes will push it beyond 3.25%.
The Arab Ra’am-Balad party is at 3.45%, but unlikely to garner many of the soldiers votes and could still fall out of the race.
Counting the double envelopes is a slow task with officials having to make sure they did not vote on their bases and again at their homes and is expected to be completed by Wednesday afternoon.
After 97% votes counted, second Arab party safely crosses threshold
The big change of the last hour is that the second Arab party Ra’am Ra’am-Balad is at 3.45%, well past the 3.25% threshold, which will give them 4 seats.
With some 97% of votes counted, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud and Benny Gantz’s Blue and White party still appear on track to get 35 seats each, but Netanyahu has a clear path to forming a right-wing government.
The results give Likud 26.28%, just slightly ahead of Blue and White on 25.97%
According to the count, the two ultra-Orthodox parties Shas and UTJ will get 8 seats each. The Arab Hadash-Ta’al and Labor get six each. Yisrael Beytenu and the Union of Right-Wing Parties get 5 seats, and Kulanu and Meretz 4 seats.
New Right was still not in with just 3.14%
These results give the right and religious bloc 65 seats, while the center, left and Arab parties have 55.
US looking forward to maintaining good ties with any new government
The US State Department says it is confident that any government that is formed in Israel will continue the close relationship between Israel and the US.
A spokesperson tells Israel’s Kan public broadcaster that even though results are not final, the US is confidant the two countries will have a very close partnership.
The spokesperson notes that the US has had a very close relationship with all Israeli governments since the founding of the State of Israel.
With 96% of vote in, Netanyahu has clear path to fifth term as PM
With some 96% of votes counted, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud and Benny Gantz’s Blue and White party appear on track to get 35 seats each, but Netanyahu has a clear path to forming a right-wing government.
The results give Likud 26.47%, just slightly ahead of Blue and White on 26.11%
According to the count, the two ultra-Orthodox parties Shas and UTJ will get 8 seats each. The Arab Hadash-Ta’al and Labor get six each. Yisrael Beytenu and the Union of Right-Wing Parties get 5 seats, and Kulanu and Meretz 4 seats.
The big change of the last hour being the second Arab party Ra’am Ra’am-Balad just reaching the 3.25% threshold, which will give them 4 seats.
These results give the right and religious bloc 65 seats, while the center, left and Arab parties have 55.
comments