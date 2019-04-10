With over 97% seat count remains static, with 65 for the right-wing bloc

New Right co-leader Naftali Bennett exited his Ra’anana home briefly Wednesday morning to give a brief statement to reporters in response to results showing that after 97% of the vote counted, his party is not slated to make it into the Knesset.

“All my life I gave everything I could for this good nation. I’ve always been a soldier of the state — in [elite IDF unit] Sayeret Matkal, as a high-tech entrepreneur, as education minister and in the cabinet of Operation Protective Edge [in Gaza in 2014],” Bennett says.

“Now, the soldiers will decide where I continue to fight for them,” he adds, anticipating that the IDF ballots will push his party up 4,300 votes to cross the electoral threshold.