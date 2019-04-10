Waking up to apparent defeat, Gantz tells supporters Blue and White planning next move

In a letter to his supporters upon waking up to election results which all but put to bed the possibility that he will serve as prime minister, Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz tries to maintain a degree of cautious optimism.

“We may be able to make a political maneuver of one kind or another,” he says.

“Good morning friends, yes, good morning,” Gantz writes, opening his letter to party activists. “The reports tell an unfinished story. There is nothing final about (the results).”

“They, our voters, asked for hope and we gave it to them. They wanted another way and we outlined it,” Gantz continues. “Therefore, we will not retreat from our public obligation to represent more than a million citizens who asked us for a something different. We have something to be proud of.”