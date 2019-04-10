Trump calls Netanyahu from plane to congratulate him on win

Commenting on the Israeli election, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah says “Netanyahu will likely form a new right-wing Zionist government and we are before a new stage of unprecedented cooperation between America and Israel represented in Netanyahu and Trump,” according to Lebanese new site Naharnet.

He adds, cryptically, that “we are before a major juncture related to our territorial border.”

Nasrallah also slams the US labeling of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps as Washington “humiliating an entire nation for Israel’s sake.”

“This is the epitome of insolence and foolishness,” he says, adding that “US measures against us will not remain without a response and we will respond at the right time.”