Likud: Netanyahu in ‘advanced talks’ after winning ‘definitive mandate’

The Ynet news site reports that ultra-Orthodox parties set to join the next governing coalition will be looking for a commitment to pass legislation allowing it to bypass a High Court ruling mandating a law regulating Haredi participation in the military draft.

The court has demanded a law be passed in the coming months, angering the ultra-Orthodox sector who oppose attempts to force community members to enlist in the military.

“We already have agreement [on the law] from all the party heads,” a United Torah Judaism party source tells Ynet. “This will solve a lot of problems from the last term.”

Such a law would likely put the new government on an immediate collision course, however, pitting the ultra-Orthodox against Yisrael Beytenu, led by former defense minister Avigdor Liberman.

Liberman, who supports a law to regulate the Haredi draft, has threatened to balk at joining the nascent coalition over religion and state issues, putting Netanyahu’s future government in peril.