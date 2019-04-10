While refusing to speak on record, Labor members call for Gabbay’s ouster

After the left-wing Labor party was left in shock with its worst result ever in Israeli elections, party members are directing the blame at leader Avi Gabbay, with some calling for his resignation and others suggesting a union with the Meretz party, which is further to the left.

“Gabbay will have to go and it would be better if he does so of his own volition,” an unnamed senior Labor official is cited as saying by the Ynet news site.

Another party official was quoted as saying: “It is only a matter of time before a request is filed to convene an emergency meeting of the Labor’s central committee to oust Gabbay and set a new date for primaries.”

A third member says Gabbay “can’t stay in his position for a single day.”