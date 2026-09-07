11 killed, including 2 children, in IDF strikes in south Lebanon, state news agency says
Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent
Lebanese media reports 11 dead and five wounded in Israeli airstrikes overnight in the southern Lebanon town of Kfar Reman.
According to the National News Agency, a strike carried out by Israeli fighter jets on a residential building in the town after midnight killed nine people, including two children, and wounded five others.
A separate drone strike on a car in Kfar Reman killed two paramedics of the Hezbollah-allied Amal movement’s Risala Scouts, according to NNA.
NNA adds that other Israeli strikes overnight hit Nabatieh and the nearby town of Arab Salim. A strike also destroyed a building in Deir al-Zahrani, after the IDF issued an evacuation warning for it.
There is no immediate comment from the IDF on the strikes.
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