19-year-old from northern Bedouin town charged with pledging allegiance to Islamic State

A young man from the northern Bedouin town of Shibli is set to be charged today with membership in a terrorist organization, after he allegedly pledged allegiance to Islamic State, police and the Shin Bet say.

Yaqoub Shibli, 19, was arrested on August 16, and his interrogators learned he “expressed identification with the Islamic State terrorist organization, including watching content about the terrorist organization and pledging allegiance to it,” the security agencies say in a joint statement.

The Northern District Attorney’s Office will indict him today at the Nazareth-Nof Hagalil Magistrate’s Court, the statement says.

It adds this is the fourth time in recent days that a resident of northern Israel faces an indictment for allegedly joining Islamic State.

“The Shin Bet and Israel Police act resolutely against any activity that endangers the security of the state and its citizens, and against any activity in which Israeli citizens seek to act against Israelis on behalf of a terrorist organization,” the security agencies say.