Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, September 7, 2026

Germany to challenge claims at ICJ it is ‘facilitating Gaza genocide’ by arming Israel

By Agencies and ToI Staff Today, 9:02 am
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google
A protester with a Palestinian flag at the International Court of Justice, which opens hearings on a United Nations request for an advisory opinion on Israel's obligations to allow humanitarian assistance into Gaza and the West Bank, in The Hague, Netherlands, April 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
A protester with a Palestinian flag at the International Court of Justice, which opens hearings on a United Nations request for an advisory opinion on Israel's obligations to allow humanitarian assistance into Gaza and the West Bank, in The Hague, Netherlands, April 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

Germany will today challenge claims at the United Nations’ top court that it is “facilitating” acts of genocide in Gaza by providing arms and other military support to Israel.

Nicaragua, which launched the case at the International Court of Justice, accuses Berlin of violating the Genocide Convention and international humanitarian law. While the case centers on Germany, it indirectly takes aim at Israel’s campaign in Gaza in response to the deadly Oct. 7, 2023 attacks by Hamas.

Israel, which isn’t a party in the proceedings, strongly denies that its actions amount to acts of genocide.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.