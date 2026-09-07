Iranian soccer players who sought asylum in Australia say March anthem silence was protest against Tehran

Two members of the Iranian women’s soccer team who claimed asylum in Australia confirm their pivotal refusal to sing the national anthem during the Women’s Asian Cup in March was a protest against Tehran.

The first media interview with Atefeh Ramezanisadeh, 34, and Fatemeh Pasandideh, 22, since they abandoned their team to become refugees is broadcast on Australia’s “60 Minutes” current affairs program.

“We just wanted to stand with our people. I was scared at times, but I just tried to do what was right and say that no one should be killed just for protesting,” Ramezanisadeh tells Nine Network through an interpreter.

The team was criticized in Iran and branded as traitors in the media there for remaining silent when the Iranian national anthem was played ahead of their opening loss against South Korea on March 2.

Some saw it as an act of resistance, while others interpreted it as a show of mourning following the US and Israeli strikes on their homeland which began on February 28. The team offered no public explanation.

The gesture led to demonstrators demanding the team be offered asylum in Australia before leaving Sydney on March 10.

Ramezanisadeh and Pasandideh say they were protesting Tehran’s brutal crackdown on nationwide demonstrations against Iran’s theocratic rule.

Ramezanisadeh says her silence “could have meant any form of torture” for her.

“But at that moment, the only thing that gave me peace and a clear conscience was not singing it. I wanted to sing the anthem with pride and from my heart. But because of the situation in Iran, I really couldn’t do it,” she says.

Pasandideh says through an interpreter of her own silence: “My people put their lives on the line and they were killed. Doing that was the absolute least we could do for them.”