PLO official: Results show Israel said no to peace, yes to occupation

President Reuven Rivlin has ordered that the consultations that he’ll begin holding with the various parties next week in order to form the next government will be broadcast live for all Israelis on multiple platforms.

The decision was made in order to promote transparency, the Walla news site reports.

During these meetings, parties will provide the president with their recommendations of who they think should form the next coalition.

Netanyahu is expected to be the candidate who will receive the most recommendations.