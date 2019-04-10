Likud wins in Gantz’s hometown, Gantz wins in Netanyahu’s

New Right party officials believe that the party will still muster enough votes to pass the electoral threshold and even end up with five Knesset seats.

It is currently a few thousand votes away from crossing the 3.25% electoral threshold, which would give it four seats.

A party official tells The Times of Israel that the it’s senior echelons are “confident” that the votes from soldiers, currently being counted, will give the New Right “more than enough” to secure a place in parliament.

The party says that once that happens, they believe they will get a further boost from the vote sharing agreement with Yisrael Beytenu.

— Raoul Wootliff