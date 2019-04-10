Czechs laud Netanyahu, look forward to embassy move, joint projects

Union of Right-Wing Parties leader Rafi Peretz tells Channel 12 news that he will insist of the education portfolio for himself and the Justice Ministry for No. 2 Bezalel Smotrich as a condition for entering the governing coalition.

Jewish Home, one of the factions making up the right-wing amalgamation, held the two posts in the last government. The two minsters who held the posts, Naftali Bennett and Ayelet Shaked, are not currently projected to enter the Knesset.

Likud has denied plans on letting URWP have the posts, but will likely be dependent on the party’s support to form a coalition.