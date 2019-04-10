Cyprus president congratulates Netanyahu on decisive electoral victory

The big change of the last hour is that the second Arab party Ra’am Ra’am-Balad is at 3.45%, well past the 3.25% threshold, which will give them 4 seats.

With some 97% of votes counted, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud and Benny Gantz’s Blue and White party still appear on track to get 35 seats each, but Netanyahu has a clear path to forming a right-wing government.

The results give Likud 26.28%, just slightly ahead of Blue and White on 25.97%

According to the count, the two ultra-Orthodox parties Shas and UTJ will get 8 seats each. The Arab Hadash-Ta’al and Labor get six each. Yisrael Beytenu and the Union of Right-Wing Parties get 5 seats, and Kulanu and Meretz 4 seats.

New Right was still not in with just 3.14%

These results give the right and religious bloc 65 seats, while the center, left and Arab parties have 55.