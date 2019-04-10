Ministerial musical chairs set to kick off

With the dust settling after elections, pundits are trying to see who will get what ministries.

Most assume that the chips will fall pretty much how they were before elections, with few positions being moved around. But some are jockeying for better positions, leaving open the possibility of a shakeup.

There are also question of whether Avigdor Liberman will return to his role as defense minister, whether Netanyahu will seek to keep the foreign ministry portfolio, let acting foreign minister Israel Katz continue on, or shuffle positions in some other ways.

Negotiations have yet to officially kick off, with President Reuven Rivlin not expected to task Netanyahu with forming a government until after full results are in and consultations with all the parties.