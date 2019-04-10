Israeli lightly injured by hammer thrown through car window as he drove by Palestinian village
search
home page
Live Now

Lapid says Blue and White has sights on 2020 election

Less than 24 hours after polls close, centrist alliance’s No. 2 already focusing on next election, while acknowledging decisive defeat by Netanyahu

By Jacob Magid Today, 5:54 am 8 Edit

Jacob Magid is the settlements correspondent for The Times of Israel.

  • Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu embraces his wife Sara amid confetti during his victory speech before supporters at Likud party headquarters in Tel Aviv after April 9, 2019's elections. (Thomas Coex/AFP)
    Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu embraces his wife Sara amid confetti during his victory speech before supporters at Likud party headquarters in Tel Aviv after April 9, 2019's elections. (Thomas Coex/AFP)
  • A Likud party supporter at the party headquarters in Tel Aviv, on April 09, 2019 (Noam Revkin Fenton/FLASH90)
    A Likud party supporter at the party headquarters in Tel Aviv, on April 09, 2019 (Noam Revkin Fenton/FLASH90)
  • Benny Gantz, leader of the Blue and White political alliance, claims victory at the end of April 9, 2019's elections, in a speech in Tel Aviv (MENAHEM KAHANA / AFP)
    Benny Gantz, leader of the Blue and White political alliance, claims victory at the end of April 9, 2019's elections, in a speech in Tel Aviv (MENAHEM KAHANA / AFP)
  • Head of the Blue White political party Benny Gantz speaks to supporters as the results in the Israeli general elections are announced, at the party headquarters in Tel Aviv, on April 09, 2019. (Noam Revkin Fenton/FLASH90)
    Head of the Blue White political party Benny Gantz speaks to supporters as the results in the Israeli general elections are announced, at the party headquarters in Tel Aviv, on April 09, 2019. (Noam Revkin Fenton/FLASH90)
  • Supporters of the Blue and White political party react to the first voting results in the Israeli general elections, at the party headquarters in Tel Aviv, on April 09, 2019. (Gili Yaari /Flash90)
    Supporters of the Blue and White political party react to the first voting results in the Israeli general elections, at the party headquarters in Tel Aviv, on April 09, 2019. (Gili Yaari /Flash90)
  • Zehut activists react with disbelief as exit polls predict their party will not clear the minimum threshold to enter the Knesset, in Ramat Gan on April 9, 2019. (Melanie Lidman/Times of Israel)
    Zehut activists react with disbelief as exit polls predict their party will not clear the minimum threshold to enter the Knesset, in Ramat Gan on April 9, 2019. (Melanie Lidman/Times of Israel)
  • Supporters of the Union of Right-Wing Parties react at the faction's headquarters following the publication of exit polls on April 9, 2019. (Flash90)
    Supporters of the Union of Right-Wing Parties react at the faction's headquarters following the publication of exit polls on April 9, 2019. (Flash90)
  • Rabbi Israel Hager votes for Israel's parliamentary election at a polling station in Bnei Brak, Israel, Tuesday, April 9, 2019. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)
    Rabbi Israel Hager votes for Israel's parliamentary election at a polling station in Bnei Brak, Israel, Tuesday, April 9, 2019. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)
  • An Arab Israeli woman votes in Israel's parliamentary elections on April 9, 2019, at a school turned polling station in the northern town of Taybe. (Ahmad GHARABLI / AFP)
    An Arab Israeli woman votes in Israel's parliamentary elections on April 9, 2019, at a school turned polling station in the northern town of Taybe. (Ahmad GHARABLI / AFP)

The Times of Israel is liveblogging fallout from Israel’s election as it unfolds.

3:58 pm

Police: Palestinian bus passenger attempts to stab guards at East Jerusalem checkpoint

Police say a Palestinian bus passenger attempted to stab crossing authority officers at the az-Za’ayyem checkpoint between Maale Adumim and Jerusalem.

The officers fired in the air and managed to apprehend the suspect, a female resident of Tulkarem, before anyone was injured, the police say.

The suspect has been taken for questioning.

3:42 pm

Cyprus president congratulates Netanyahu on decisive electoral victory

Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades congratulates Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on his electoral victory.

3:11 pm

Hamas calls Israeli election outcome irrelevant

A senior Hamas leader dismisses the outcome of Israel’s election as irrelevant, as near-final results show that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s right-wing bloc has won a clear majority in the Knesset vote.

“All parties are faces of one coin, the coin of occupation,” says Khalil al-Hayya.

He said there was “no difference” between the Israeli parties, and pledged that Gaza’s jihadist rulers — who are committed to Israel’s destruction — would continue seeking to “end the occupation and achieve our national goals.”

— AP

3:02 pm

Israeli lightly injured by hammer thrown through car window as he drove by Palestinian village

An Israeli man is lightly injured by a hammer that was thrown at his car by suspects from the Palestinian village of Tuqua as he was driving down a West Bank highway near the Tekoa settlement, officials say.

The man has been taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The hammer smashed through the front windshield and landed inside the car.

Troops are searching for the attackers, the army says.

— Judah Ari Gross

2:33 pm

President’s consultations with parties in preparation for coalition’s formation to be broadcast live

President Reuven Rivlin has ordered that the consultations that he’ll begin holding with the various parties next week in order to form the next government will be broadcast live for all Israelis on multiple platforms.

The decision was made in order to promote transparency, the Walla news site reports.

During these meetings, parties will provide the president with their recommendations of who they think should form the next coalition.

Netanyahu is expected to be the candidate who will receive the most recommendations.

2:20 pm

‘Good job, my friend,’ Italian interior minister tells Netanyahu in a congratulatory tweet

Italy’s far-right Interior Minister Matteo Salvini congratulates Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on his decisive electoral victory.

“Good job to my friend Bibi and a hug to the people of Israel,” Salvini tweets.

 

1:58 pm

PLO official: Results show Israel said no to peace, yes to occupation

Senior PLO official Saeb Erakat says Tuesday’s election results show that Israelis “have said no to peace and yes to the occupation.”

1:40 pm

India’s Modi congratulates Netanyahu on his victory in Hebrew tweet

Joining Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, India Prime Minister Narendra Modi becomes the second world leader to congratulate his Israeli counterpart on a divisive electoral victory.

“My dear friend Bibi, congratulations! You are a dear friend of India and I expect to continue working with you to take our mutual partnership (to the next level),” Modi tweets.

1:16 pm

With strong right-wing electoral showing, settler leaders declare death of Palestinian state

The Yesha settlement umbrella council announces the death of the era of the Palestinian state following the strong showing for the right along with the collapse of factions on the left.

“This morning we can say with certainty: In the face of all the campaigns and manipulations, the people of Israel chose the right. The people expressed their loyalty to the Land of Israel and chose in favor of applying Israeli sovereignty over Judea, Samaria and the Jordan Valley,” says the Yesha Council.

“We congratulate Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on his election, and look forward to the establishment of a strong and broad right-wing government. In the next Knesset, too, we will continue to build, expand, legalize and jointly develop Israeli communities in the region.”

12:42 pm

Austrian chancellor first world leader to congratulate Netanyahu on electoral victory

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz is the first world leader to congratulate Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on his electoral victory.

12:37 pm

While refusing to speak on record, Labor members call for Gabbay’s ouster

After the left-wing Labor party was left in shock with its worst result ever in Israeli elections, party members are directing the blame at leader Avi Gabbay, with some calling for his resignation and others suggesting a union with the Meretz party, which is further to the left.

“Gabbay will have to go and it would be better if he does so of his own volition,” an unnamed senior Labor official is cited as saying by the Ynet news site.

Another party official was quoted as saying: “It is only a matter of time before a request is filed to convene an emergency meeting of the Labor’s central committee to oust Gabbay and set a new date for primaries.”

A third member says Gabbay “can’t stay in his position for a single day.”

12:12 pm

Smotrich dismisses report quoting party official who vowed Ben Gvir wouldn’t be in Knesset

Union of Right Wing Parties No. 2 Bezalel Smotrich dismisses a report quoting a senior official in his party assuring critics of its merger with Otzma Yehudit that the latter’s candidate Itamar Ben Gvir will not be in the Knesset.

Ben Gvir is number seven on the list of the right-wing alliance, which barely has five seats in the upcoming Knesset with 97% of the vote counted. However, Smotrich has said that he is committed to the so-called “Norwegian law,” which allows an MK from any party who is appointed to a cabinet post to give up their Knesset seat, allowing a different person on their party’s list to enter parliament.

Smotrich tweets that he still stands by that pledge, which he made to Ben Gvir when the parties merged.

11:58 am

Liberman rules out joining Gantz, but says ‘clear answers’ needed from Netanyahu

Yisrael Beytenu party leader Avigdor Liberman rules out recommending Blue and White chief Benny Gantz as the next prime minister, but says joining a government headed by Benjamin Netanyahu is not a given.

“The existing options are joining Netanyahu’s government or staying in the opposition,” says Liberman, who according to near-final results has won five seats in the next Knesset.

If there are no changes as the soldiers’, diplomats’ and prisoners’ votes are tallied, Yisrael Beytenu will have a pivotal role in the next coalition, since without it the right-wing bloc only has 60 seats in the 120-member Knesset and cannot form a government.

11:54 am

Bloodied but unbowed, Union of Right-Wing Parties demands two ministerial posts

Despite being slated to receive just five seats in the incoming Knesset after the final votes are tallied tomorrow morning, Union of Right-Wing Parties chairman Rafi Peretz says he will demand two ministerial posts in coalition negotiations with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party.

The head of the Likud satellite party asserts on Army Radio that his faction will receive six seats in the end and that he would be best fit to serve as education minister while party No. 2 Bezalel Smotrich should be chosen as justice minister.

“It is natural for Bezalel to deal with law while I have decades of work in the field of education,” he says.

With Likud currently coming in at 35 seats with 97% of the vote counted, the party is expected to retain additional posts for its own members.

10:45 am

Waking up to apparent defeat, Gantz tells supporters Blue and White planning next move

In a letter to his supporters upon waking up to election results which all but put to bed the possibility that he will serve as prime minister, Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz tries to maintain a degree of cautious optimism.

“We may be able to make a political maneuver of one kind or another,” he says.

“Good morning friends, yes, good morning,” Gantz writes, opening his letter to party activists. “The reports tell an unfinished story. There is nothing final about (the results).”

“They, our voters, asked for hope and we gave it to them. They wanted another way and we outlined it,” Gantz continues. “Therefore, we will not retreat from our public obligation to represent more than a million citizens who asked us for a something different. We have something to be proud of.”

9:26 am

Morning after electoral blow, Bennett says he’ll never stop giving to the state

New Right co-leader Naftali Bennett exited his Ra’anana home briefly Wednesday morning to give a brief statement to reporters in response to results showing that after 97% of the vote counted, his party is not slated to make it into the Knesset.

“All my life I gave everything I could for this good nation. I’ve always been a soldier of the state — in [elite IDF unit] Sayeret Matkal, as a high-tech entrepreneur, as education minister and in the cabinet of Operation Protective Edge [in Gaza in 2014],” Bennett says.

“Now, the soldiers will decide where I continue to fight for them,” he adds, anticipating that the IDF ballots will push his party up 4,300 votes to cross the electoral threshold.

9:14 am

Liberman announces he will recommend Netanyahu form next government

Ending brief speculation on the matter that gave the Blue and White party a grain of hope that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would not be able to form a government with the right-wing bloc alone, Yisrael Beytenu head Avigdor Liberman tells the Ynet news site that his party will recommend to President Reuven Rivlin that Netanyahu be tasked with forming the next government.

9:09 am

With over 97% seat count remains static, with 65 seats for the right-wing bloc

With 97.4% of the vote counted, the seat count remains as it was:

Likud: 35
Blue and White: 35
Shas: 8
United Torah Judaism: 8
Labor: 6
Hadash-Ta’al: 6
Union of Right-Wing Parties: 5
Yisrael Beytenu: 5
Kulanu: 4
Meretz: 4
Ra’am Balad: 4
New Right: 0
Zehut: 0
Gesher: 0

8:56 am

New Right needs roughly 4,300 votes to squeak into Knesset

With just over 95% of the vote counted and some 100,000 ballots remaining, the New Right party needs just 4,300 to cross the electoral threshold.

Left to be counted are the votes of IDF soldiers, who New Right co-head said last night would deliver for his fledgling party, as well as the ballots of diplomats from overseas and diplomats.

While the Union of Right-Wing Parties, Meretz and Ra’am-Balad are currently projected to squeak into the Knesset, each only has 16,700 votes, 15,700 votes and 12,300 votes respectively more than the 3.25% required to make it into parliament.

8:20 am

New Right still ‘confident’ it will pass threshold

New Right party officials believe that the party will still muster enough votes to pass the electoral threshold and even end up with five Knesset seats.

It is currently a few thousand votes away from crossing the 3.25% electoral threshold, which would give it four seats.

A party official tells The Times of Israel that the it’s senior echelons are “confident” that the votes from soldiers, currently being counted, will give the New Right “more than enough” to secure a place in parliament.

The party says that once that happens, they believe they will get a further boost from the vote sharing agreement with Yisrael Beytenu.

— Raoul Wootliff

8:15 am

URWP’s Smotrich chides Bennett over ‘dangerous’ New Right gambit

Union of Right-Wing Parties #2 Bezalel Smotrich tells Channel 12 news he heoped New Right managed to cross the threshold, but chides the parties leaders for “endangering” the bloc by splitting off of Jewish Home to form their own faction.

“It was a mistake” by them, he says.

New Right needs about 4,300 of the few remaining votes to be counted in order to sneak into the Knesset, and is hoping to find that support among soldiers.

Smotrich says he will legislate a way for extremist Itamar Ben Gvir, #7 on the list, to enter the Knesset, despite the party only getting 5 seats.

8:08 am

Likud wins in Gantz’s hometown, Gantz wins in Netanyahu’s

In Benny Gantz’s working class hometown of Rosh Ha’ayin, his party is lagging slightly behind Likud 33.9% to 34.8% or about 300 votes.

In ritzy Caesarea, which Netanyahu calls home when he’s not prime minister, Blue and White trounces Likud 52.6% to 24%.

7:51 am

Few in Gesher go for Gesher

In the small kibbutz of Gesher, south of the Sea of Galilee, the Gesher party does slightly better than the national average, getting 3.44 percent, or 9 votes. Much of the kibbutz votes for Blue and White (38.5%) and Labor (35.8%).

Nationally, the socio-economic minded upstart party manages just 1.74%, well below the Knesset threshold.

7:38 am

Feiglin holds out hopes soldiers’ support will push him into Knesset

In a Facebook post all but conceding defeat, Moshe Feiglin of the Zehut party, which will fail to cross the electoral threshold despite high hopes, blames his poor results on other parties ganging up on him.

“What the hell is the connection between Kulanu, Shas and UTJ? What is the common gripe they have together against Zehut, a problem that’s much bigger than the demographic and ideological gaps between them,” he writes.

He also holds out hope that the votes of soldiers that have yet to be counted will propel him above the 3.25% threshold.

While his pro-pot party is expected to perform well among voting troops, his current tally of of just over 100,000 votes would mean he would need the support of some 40,000 soldiers to make it in, an extremely unlikely prospect.

 

7:00 am

Results indicate fewer women lawmakers in upcoming Knesset

With a picture forming of the next Knesset, it appears that there will be fewer female lawmakers in the upcoming session.

If the current results — after 97% of the votes counted — remains, there will be 28 female lawmakers, down from 33 in the last Knesset.

This would end a trend of increasing female representation in recent years.

Only one party, Meretz, would be headed by a woman.

6:31 am

Officials now counting votes of soldiers, diplomats

With some 97% votes counted, the Central Election Committee has started counting the so-called double envelope ballots, cast by soldiers in their bases and diplomats overseas.

The vast majority of these are the votes of soldiers, which traditionally skew to the right and could change the make up of the next government.

The biggest influence will likely be over two parties hovering around the election threshold.

New Right is currently not making it into the Knesset, polling at 3.14%, but is hoping soldiers’ votes will push it beyond 3.25%.

The Arab Ra’am-Balad party is at 3.45%, but unlikely to garner many of the soldiers votes and could still fall out of the race.

Counting the double envelopes is a slow task with officials having to make sure they did not vote on their bases and again at their homes and is expected to be completed by Wednesday afternoon.

6:10 am

After 97% votes counted, second Arab party safely crosses threshold

The big change of the last hour is that the second Arab party Ra’am Ra’am-Balad is at 3.45%, well past the 3.25% threshold, which will give them 4 seats.

With some 97% of votes counted, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud and Benny Gantz’s Blue and White party still appear on track to get 35 seats each, but Netanyahu has a clear path to forming a right-wing government.

The results give Likud 26.28%, just slightly ahead of Blue and White on 25.97%

According to the count, the two ultra-Orthodox parties Shas and UTJ will get 8 seats each. The Arab Hadash-Ta’al and Labor get six each. Yisrael Beytenu and the Union of Right-Wing Parties get 5 seats, and Kulanu and Meretz 4 seats.

New Right was still not in with just 3.14%

These results give the right and religious bloc 65 seats, while the center, left and Arab parties have 55.

 

6:00 am

US looking forward to maintaining good ties with any new government

The US State Department says it is confident that any government that is formed in Israel will continue the close relationship between Israel and the US.

A spokesperson tells Israel’s Kan public broadcaster that even though results are not final, the US is confidant the two countries will have a very close partnership.

The spokesperson notes that the US has had a very close relationship with all Israeli governments since the founding of the State of Israel.

5:34 am

With 96% of vote in, Netanyahu has clear path to fifth term as PM

With some 96% of votes counted, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud and Benny Gantz’s Blue and White party appear on track to get 35 seats each, but Netanyahu has a clear path to forming a right-wing government.

The results give Likud 26.47%, just slightly ahead of Blue and White on 26.11%

According to the count, the two ultra-Orthodox parties Shas and UTJ will get 8 seats each. The Arab Hadash-Ta’al and Labor get six each. Yisrael Beytenu and the Union of Right-Wing Parties get 5 seats, and Kulanu and Meretz 4 seats.

The big change of the last hour being the second Arab party Ra’am Ra’am-Balad just reaching the 3.25% threshold, which will give them 4 seats.

These results give the right and religious bloc 65 seats, while the center, left and Arab parties have 55.

read more:
comments
Live Now
3:02 pm

Israeli lightly injured by hammer thrown through car window as he drove by Palestinian village

An Israeli man is lightly injured by a hammer that was thrown at his car by suspects from the Palestinian village of Tuqua as he was driving down a West Bank highway near the Tekoa settlement, officials say.

The man has been taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The hammer smashed through the front windshield and landed inside the car.

Troops are searching for the attackers, the army says.

— Judah Ari Gross