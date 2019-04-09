The Times of Israel is liveblogging Tuesday’s events as they unfold
Voter turnout among prisoners passes 50%
Voter turnout in prisons passes 50 percent, the Israel Prisons Service says.
Fifty-eight polling stations in the country’s 28 prisons opened at 8:30 this morning, serving the country’s 8,000 prisoners.
The 50% turnout figure was passed at 12:15 p.m.
Polls close in the prisons at 8:30 p.m.
Likud confirms hiring 1,200 election observers with hidden cameras
Likud confirms it hired 1,200 election-day polling station observers, and equipped them with hidden cameras, saying it did so to catch voter fraud.
Secretly filming voters on Election Day is illegal, Justice Hanan Melcer, chair of the Central Elections Committee, noted earlier today.
Likud video warns of Blue and White ‘secret deal’ with Arab parties
Likud publishes a video of a secretly recorded conversation between Yesh Atid MK Ofer Shelah and Labor MK Amir Peretz discussing a purported “secret deal” — i.e., talks — with Arab parties over who they will recommend for prime minister.
The slick video follows a months-long campaign by Likud warning that a vote for Blue and White was tantamount to a vote for anti-Zionist Arab parties.
Elections chief issues directive: No filming inside polling stations
Central Elections Committee chairman Justice Hanan Melcer issues a directive prohibiting filming voters inside polling stations, “except in the case of a special incident” in which audio recording is also allowed.
The directive comes after police and ballot officials catch hundreds of Likud staffers and observers earlier in the day carrying hidden cameras into polling stations in Arab towns nationwide.
During the vote count at the end of the day, cameras will be permitted, so long as all those present at the station are informed and a note is made in the polling station’s minutes of the decision. Only the police or a representative of the Central Elections Committee chairman will be allowed to view materials caught on camera. It is prohibited to photograph voter lists or minutes that include voter information, Melcer says.
— Sue Surkes
Holon polling station security guard accidentally fires gun; no one hurt
Central Elections Committee director general Orly Ades gives an update on election-day problems.
She tells reporters at the committee’s headquarters in Jerusalem that a security guard at a polling station in the central Israeli city of Holon accidentally discharged his gun, but that nobody was hurt and police are investigating.
Committee chairman and Supreme Court Justice Hanan Melcer instructed police to probe suspicions raised over the past two hours that the voting slips of a particular party have been marked up, disqualifying the ballot slips, and that slips for a number of parties have disappeared. The parties are not identified in the statement. Depending on the extent of the marking of the slips, the committee will consider whether to regard the slips as acceptable despite the markings.
Netanyahu defends hidden cameras in Arab towns, to ‘ensure fair vote’
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is challenged by reporters over news that Likud had deployed hundreds of hidden cameras to polling stations in Arab towns.
He appears to defend the action, which the Central Elections Committee earlier today said was “forbidden.”
“There should be cameras everywhere, not hidden ones,” he says.
Asked by a reporter why the cameras are necessary, he says it’s to “ensure a fair vote.”
Voter turnout at 24.8% at noon, 2 points below 2015 figure
Central Elections Committee figures say the voter turnout as of noon is 24.8 percent, 2 points below the figure of 26.8% at the same hour on election day in 2015.
Gantz comes across traffic accident, helps motorcyclist
As he drives north from Ashdod to Rishon Lezion, going from one get-out-the-vote event to another, Blue and White leader Benny Gantz comes across an accident on Route 4.
Gantz is first on the scene, finding a motorcyclist strewn on the road. He calls an ambulance and waits for it to arrive, before continuing to his event in Rishon.
Labor’s Gabbay votes in Tel Aviv, urges ‘Jews, Arabs, Druze’ to go vote
Avi Gabbay votes in Tel Aviv with his wife and son.
“Go vote, Jews, Arabs, Druze,” Gabbay says.
“I lead the most serious party in Israel, that’s our greatest achievement,” he adds.
Gantz in Ashdod: ‘We’re going to win’
Speaking to voters in the southern city of Ashdod, Blue and White leader Benny Gantz says he’s “going to win.”
“The Likud has realized that we are going to be the biggest party and in order to ensure this we must continue all the time and in every place, to join, to go to vote, to influence, to exercise your voting privilege,” he says.
“We are going to win. We’re half a meter away. One final push and we’re going to get it done. Good luck to us all.”
— Raoul Wootliff
Skirting electioneering restrictions, Netanyahu turns to voters via Facebook
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday works around existing electioneering laws that forbid campaigning on Election Day by taking to Facebook constantly and repeatedly throughout the day.
Israel’s electioneering laws, most of them written in the 1950s, are specific about restrictions on radio and television advertising, as well as media interviews and public signs and posters — but are famously silent on more modern avenues of communications like social media. An attempt to update the laws in the outgoing Knesset was stymied — by Likud.
With Facebook an open and permitted platform, some parties are taking advantage, especially Likud, while rival Blue and White appears to be relying more on its activists on the ground and photo ops of its leaders to mobilize support.
Netanyahu started election day with a live question-and-answer session on Facebook.
After voting, he posted a video imploring voters to head to the polls and vote for Likud. Striking a personal note, the prime minister and his wife next released a video from outside the polling station after voting at the school their sons attended.
After voting, Netanyahu and his wife Sara headed to the party’s get-out-the-vote phone banks where he called potential voters to encourage them to vote for Likud, although the one call he made on camera was less than successful due to the combination of a bad phone connection and disbelief from “Dalia” on the other end of the line.
“I encourage you to go out and vote, and to vote for Likud, so that we can continue our work,” the prime minister said.
He told the woman on the other end of the line to check Facebook so that she can see that it really was Netanyahu. When it appeared the woman was unable to check the social network, Netanyahu asked his wife to speak to the woman in a further attempt to prove that it was really them.
“We are happy to hear you will be voting Likud,” Sara said.
Over 80,000 take advantage of election-day vacation, flock to national parks
More than 80,000 people are taking advantage of the day off of work and school on Election Day to visit Israel’s national parks, the Nature and Parks Authority announces.
The most popular parks are Caesaria, Masada, Beit Guvrin, Banias, Ein Gedi, and Tel Dan.
The Authority is running election-related activities for children, such as a vote for a favorite migrating bird in many of the national parks, including at Zippori National Park and at Einot Tzukim near the Dead Sea.
— Melanie Lidman
Bibi vs. Tibi, in pictures
In the first month or so of the campaign, Likud claimed the election was between Bibi — Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — and Tibi — Arab Israeli lawmaker Ahmad Tibi. (That is, the party claimed, a vote for Blue and White leader Benny Gantz was tantamount to a vote for Hadash-Ta’al’s Tibi.)
Here it is in election day pictures: Bibi vs. Tibi.
Hadash-Ta’al says hidden cameras meant to ‘prevent Arab citizens from voting’
The Arab-majority party Hadash-Ta’al slams the “illegal” action by the “extremist right” to place hundreds of hidden cameras in Arab polling stations.
“The extreme right understands our strength and ability to topple the government, and is crossing all red lines, using illegal means, to interfere and prevent Arab citizens from voting,” the party says in a statement.
“But we know our strength. We’re going to vote today despite them.”
Elections Committee: It is forbidden to film voters
The Central Elections Committee says, “It is forbidden for polling station committee members and other staff to film voters or the voting process. It is permitted to film only in extraordinary circumstances for the purposes of reporting” incidents of alleged fraud.
“Police should be notified in the case of illegal filming,” the committee says.
The statement comes after police and ballot officials catch hundreds of Likud staffers and observers carrying hidden cameras into polling stations in Arab towns nationwide.
Zehut claims its ballots are being hidden at Givatayim polling station
Zehut party activists release a video from a polling station in the central Israeli town of Givatayim showing what they say are attempts to hide their party’s ballot slip behind other slips with similar letters.
— Melanie Lidman
Netanyahu casts ballot in Jerusalem, calls voting ‘a holy act’
Voting “is a holy act, it’s the essence of democracy,” Netanyahu tells supporters as he votes in Jerusalem. “You must choose well, I can’t say [more],” he says, smiling, a reference to restrictions on political interviews on election day.
“We have so much more to do, continuing to strengthen our economy and development,” he then says, warning Israelis that “if you don’t go out to vote, you’ll get [Yair] Lapid as your next prime minister.”
Before voting, Netanyahu warns supporters, ‘don’t be complacent’
Before heading to his polling station in Jerusalem, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu takes to Facebook to once more urge right-wing voters to cast their ballots for his Likud party, telling viewers to convince their friends and family to go to the voting stations as well.
“I ask of you to go out and vote. Don’t be complacent. It’s not in our pocket. It will only be in our pocket if you come out and vote Likud,” he says.
Sitting down in the patio of his residence, he then takes questions from Facebook users, most of whom compliment him and declare their support for his party.
“Well done,” Netanyahu replies to one woman who says she’d already voted Likud on Tuesday morning. “Wait a second, that’s not enough,” he quickly adds. “Did you check with the neighbors? Did you send messages to family, to friends and acquaintances? Vote Likud. Only a large Likud will prevent a left-wing government.”
— Raphael Ahren
Police confiscate hundreds of hidden cameras at polling stations
Channel 13 reveals that it was police officers deployed to polling stations who discovered the hidden cameras being used by election observers from Likud in Arab towns.
Police found such cameras in towns across the country, including Sakhnin, Majd al-Krum, Nazareth, Tamra and Jisr a-Zarka.
Police removed the cameras, but allowed the observers to continue working at the stations.
Police commanders are now awaiting orders from Central Elections Committee head Justice Hanan Melcer as to the legality of the hidden camera campaign before acting on the issue.
Over a thousands cameras were reportedly found in Arab polling areas, but a handful were also discovered in Haredi ballot stations.
Lapid: ‘We’re now a centimeter from victory’
Voting at a polling station in the Tel Aviv neighborhood of Ramat Aviv, Blue and White number two Yair Lapid says that the party needs just “a tiny push” to win.
“We are nearly there. We need two more seats and we have won and it will be a historic day for Israel. Just a tiny push and we are there,” Lapid tells supporters. “Benny Gantz said this week that we are a meter from victory, well we are now a centimeter from victory.”
In a message to voters considering other left-wing parties, Lapid says, “A vote for others is a vote to give Netanyahu another four years.”
— Raoul Wootliff
Man arrested for attempting to install hidden camera in Rahat polling station
A young man in the southern Bedouin town of Rahat is caught attempting to install a hidden camera in a polling station, in an apparent attempt at forcing the disqualification of the entire ballot. The man is arrested by police.
Police waiting for judge’s instructions to intervene over Likud cameras
A senior police official says Supreme Court Justice Hanan Melcer, chair of the Central Elections Committee, is examining the legality of Likud’s apparent planting of hundreds of hidden cameras among its polling station observers in Arab towns.
The police official says if it turns out the cameras constitute an illegal disruption of the election process, police are ready to step in and act according to Melcer’s instructions.
The Likud camera effort includes an estimated 1,300 devices in Arab towns throughout the Galilee and Negev, according to reports, including in Arab-majority areas in Haifa, Nazareth, Tamra and elsewhere.
Voter turnout as of 10 a.m.: 12.9%, slightly lower than in 2015
Voter turnout as of 10 a.m. is at 12.9%, Central Elections Committee director Orly Adas tells reporters at 11 a.m.
That’s 0.8 percentage points lower than at the same hour in the 2015 election, which came to 13.7%.
The turnout is among all eligible voters, Adas notes, and an estimated 11.9% of eligible voters live permanently overseas – in a country that has no absentee ballot.
Actual turnout is thus closer to 14.6% of eligible voters currently living in Israel.
The figure is from reports submitted by 7,031 out of over 10,000 polling stations nationwide, Adas says.
Likud said to deploy 1,300 hidden cameras in poll stations in Arab towns
The Ynet news site carries a startling report, unconfirmed as yet by official sources.
It says the Likud party has deployed no fewer than 1,300 hidden cameras in the shirts of elections observers in polling stations in Arab towns where the party’s campaign staffers suspect there was “problematic” levels of election fraud.
The effort cost Likud “a not insubstantial sum,” Ynet says.
Likud already has a long history of campaigning against the Arab community in ways many critics, including some in Likud itself, have deemed racist. In the 2015 election campaign, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu drew widespread criticism for claiming on election day — incorrectly, as it turned out — that Arab voters were “coming in droves” to the polls. The 2019 Likud campaign has warned voters that the election was “either Bibi or Tibi,” a reference to Arab lawmaker Ahmad Tibi.
A few dozen polling stations opened late — out of over 10,000 nationwide
The Central Elections Committee says just a handful of polling stations failed to open on time on Tuesday.
According to committee director-general Orly Adas, a few dozen stations opened late — out of more than 10,000 nationwide — because of ballot officials who arrived late.
Arab-majority parties worried about turnout in Arab towns
Voters in Umm al-Fahm and Iksal, Arab towns in the north, start to arrive at voting booths.
Ahmad Darawshe, assistant to Hadash-Ta’al candidate and veteran lawmaker Ahmad Tibi, expresses concern about voter apathy in Arab communities.
“Today, we are confronting indifference to voting in the Arab community,” he tells The Times of Israel outside of the Razi School in Iksal. “The situation is worrying, but party activists are doing extra work to encourage people to vote.”
— Adam Rasgon
Bennett urges right-wing voters to ignore Netanyahu’s ‘gevalt’ campaign
Voting in Raanana, Education Minister and New Right co-chair Naftali Bennett urges voters not to believe Benjamin Netanyahu’s “gevalt” campaign to draw right-wing voters from smaller parties to the Likud.
“Do not believe the gevalts. Today the elections are about only one thing – will we support IDF soldiers and will Israel return to winning?” Bennett says.
“I want to ask everyone to vote for the New Right. We are good people who do good for the people of Israel.”
— Raoul Wootliff
Labor’s Gabbay: ‘Vote your conscience’
Accompanying his mother to vote in Jerusalem, Labor party chairman Avi Gabbay urges voters to ignore the coalition calculations and machinations and “go with your own conscience.”
“Today is a festival of Israeli democracy. Election day. A day that we hope will end with the replacement of the government. I call on all the people of Israel: Go with your conscience. If your conscience says the Labor Party, if you believe in our team, if you believe in our way, then vote for Labor,” he says.
— Raoul Wootliff
Rivlin tears up at voting station: ‘For 50 years I’ve voted here with my wife’
President Reuven Rivlin, voting in his hometown of Jerusalem, tells the television cameras he hopes in the next election he’ll be able to vote alongside his wife, who lies in hospital amid complications from a lung transplant last month.
“For 50 years I’ve voted here with my wife. I’m optimistic and full of hope that next time we’ll vote here in our regular place,” Rivlin says, visibly tearing up.
Rivlin’s wife Nechama underwent a lung transplant last month which was initially successful, but she was hospitalized suddenly last week with breathing problems, forcing Rivlin to return early from a state visit to Canada.
Rivlin adds a call for Israelis to go out and vote. “Not the president and not the heads of the parties will decide who is the next prime minister. The only ones who will decide who the prime minister will be, and what the government will look like, is you. And to have that influence, you have to vote,” he says.
Meretz, Yisrael Beytenu complain of missing, vandalized ballots
Two parties say voters have reported that their ballots were missing at the polling station.
Yisrael Beytenu says party activists at polling stations in Ashdod — a city with large numbers of Russian speakers — and Safed discovered that the ballot papers for the party had gone missing. After party officials complained, the ballots were located, the party said.
Meretz also complains of “many reports of vandalism of Meretz ballots,” and asks local elections committees to instruct polling station managers to inspect the ballots occasionally to ensure they are not being destroyed by voters.
Ballots that are damaged or otherwise written on are liable to be invalidated during the count.
Gantz arrives to vote and tells supporters: ‘Let’s make it happen’
Benny Gantz arrives at the Nofim School in Rosh Hayin to vote.
“We are so proud of you all. Let’s make it happen,” he tells activists outside the polling station.
— Raoul Wootliff
Elections committee chair says candidates cannot be interviewed today
Justice Hanan Melcer, head of the Central Elections Committee that administers the election, says political candidates are not allowed to be interviewed by media outlets today.
This is the first time such an order has been issued. Melcer based his order on election laws that forbid electioneering and campaign advertising from 7 p.m. the evening before election day.
The instruction is under discussion at a committee meeting after an appeal.
Feiglin on those who won’t join coalition with him: ‘It’s them or us’
Zehut leader Moshe Feiglin responds to reports that Shas, United Torah Judaism and Kulanu have told Netanyahu that they will not agree to sit in a coalition with him.
“They say it’s them or us. They are right. They represent the old establishment that have controlled the budget and only cared for themselves. We represent change, the people, freedom,” Feiglin says in a video sent out to supporters.
— Raoul Wootliff
Melcer says has no authority to intervene in block on Ben Gvir’s Facebook page
Central Election Committee Chairman Justice Hanan Melcer rejects an election-day petition from Itamar Ben Gvir, a candidate from the extremist Otzma Yehudit party running on the Union of Right-Wing Parties slate, requesting he intervene in Facebook’s blocking of Ben Gvir’s page.
Melcer says he has no authority to intervene in the matter.
The post that led to Ben Gvir’s barring through today’s elections for “violating community standards” was an Otzma Yehudit ad featuring its top candidates with the slogan saying there can be “1,000 dead terrorists, [but] not a single hair will fall from an IDF soldier.”
Blue and White activists believe party will take more votes than Likud
Blue and White activists in Benny Gantz’s home town of Rosh Ha’ayin say they are optimistic about the party’s chances and believe it will win more votes than Netanyahu’s Likud.
“We have the momentum, we have the people, we have the spirit. I’m very positive about our chances to really make a change today,” says Omer, a Rosh Ha’ayin resident who has joined the Blue and White local branch.
“Benny Gantz is the right person for the job. He is honest. He is professional. He cares about the country and he will do he job properly,” he says, railing against Netanyahu. “The situation here under Bibi has become unsustainable. He only cares about himself. The public discourse is so divided, so hateful, and he is to blame.”
— Raoul Wootliff
Blue and White activists await Gantz’s arrival at polling station
Blue and White activists in Benny Gantz’s home town of Rosh Ha’ayin prepare for his arrival at the polling station in the Nofim School in the center of the town.
Some 30 activists in party T-shirts wave Israeli flags and chant, “Today we are replacing the government” as voters enter the polling station.
Gantz is set to arrive to vote here sometime after 8 a.m.
Surveys have shown Gantz’s centrist Blue and White party neck and neck or slightly ahead of Netanyahu’s Likud, but with Netanyahu better placed to muster a majority coalition of right-wing parties and retain his office.
— Raoul Wootliff
Shas leader Aryeh Deri casts his ballot
Shas leader Aryeh Deri votes, posting a message on Twitter asking people to go out and vote.
“We must have a strong Shas to preserve the Jewish culture of the country, the Sabbath, tradition and the Jewish soul. We must have a strong Shas to continue to be here for the weak that only we care about,” Deri writes.
‘If you’re going to be f***ed for 4 years, let it be someone you choose’
Condom company Durex Israel gets into the spirit of the day with an election-themed online commercial.
“If someone’s going to fuck you for four years, at least let it be someone you choose,” the advert reads.
Rivlin calls on public to vote, says all citizens have equal rights
President Reuven Rivlin calls on the Israeli public to vote, declaring that “democracy is not self-evident” and should not be taken for granted.
“Elections are a celebration of democracy,” Rivlin says. “This is the day of exercising our right to govern our fate, as citizens with equal rights and as partners in the political enterprise of the State of Israel.
“Democracy is not self-evident, nor is a state’s ability to preserve its democratic character, the independence of its governing institutions, and its uncompromising commitment to civil equality and equality before the law,” the president adds.
“It is enough to look at our neighbors, as well as the situation of the citizens of many other countries around the world, in order to realize that the citizen’s right to shape his life, his fate and his future is obtained by hard work.”
Polls open across Israel as 2019 elections get underway
Ten thousand seven hundred and twenty polling stations across Israel open their doors for the country’s 6,339,279 eligible voters to cast votes for the 21st Knesset.
Voters will be able to choose between a record 39 parties competing in Israel’s first Knesset election since 2015. Up to 14 parties are expected to enter the Knesset.
Polling stations will be open from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m. when exit polls are released. Official results will trickle in overnight.
With candidates traversing the country in a final push for voters, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will vote in Jerusalem at 10:30 a.m. after his chief rival Benny Gantz votes in his home town of Rosh Hayin at 8 a.m.
— Raoul Wootliff
Israelis expected to head to the polls, the beach and the malls
Israelis are expected to take advantage of unseasonably warm temperatures and the national holiday.
Under a new initiative by the Central Elections Committee and the Transportation Ministry, interurban public transportation is free until the end of the day.
Election Day has become an opportunity for Israelis to spend time at the beach, hold family barbecues in national parks across the country, and hike trails from the north to the south as well as hitting malls and attractions.
