Meretz, Yisrael Beytenu complain of missing, vandalized ballots

Two parties say voters have reported that their ballots were missing at the polling station.

Yisrael Beytenu says party activists at polling stations in Ashdod — a city with large numbers of Russian speakers — and Safed discovered that the ballot papers for the party had gone missing. After party officials complained, the ballots were located, the party said.

Meretz also complains of “many reports of vandalism of Meretz ballots,” and asks local elections committees to instruct polling station managers to inspect the ballots occasionally to ensure they are not being destroyed by voters.

Ballots that are damaged or otherwise written on are liable to be invalidated during the count.