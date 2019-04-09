The Times of Israel is liveblogging Tuesday’s events as they unfold
Meretz, Yisrael Beytenu complain of missing, vandalized ballots
Two parties say voters have reported that their ballots were missing at the polling station.
Yisrael Beytenu says party activists at polling stations in Ashdod — a city with large numbers of Russian speakers — and Safed discovered that the ballot papers for the party had gone missing. After party officials complained, the ballots were located, the party said.
Meretz also complains of “many reports of vandalism of Meretz ballots,” and asks local elections committees to instruct polling station managers to inspect the ballots occasionally to ensure they are not being destroyed by voters.
Ballots that are damaged or otherwise written on are liable to be invalidated during the count.
Gantz arrives to vote and tells supporters: ‘Let’s make it happen’
Benny Gantz arrives at the Nofim School in Rosh Hayin to vote.
“We are so proud of you all. Let’s make it happen,” he tells activists outside the polling station.
— Raoul Wootliff
Elections committee chair says candidates cannot be interviewed today
Justice Hanan Melcer, head of the Central Elections Committee that administers the election, says political candidates are not allowed to be interviewed by media outlets today.
This is the first time such an order has been issued. Melcer based his order on election laws that forbid electioneering and campaign advertising from 7 p.m. the evening before election day.
The instruction is under discussion at a committee meeting after an appeal.
Feiglin on those who won’t join coalition with him: ‘It’s them or us’
Zehut leader Moshe Feiglin responds to reports that Shas, United Torah Judaism and Kulanu have told Netanyahu that they will not agree to sit in a coalition with him.
“They say it’s them or us. They are right. They represent the old establishment that have controlled the budget and only cared for themselves. We represent change, the people, freedom,” Feiglin says in a video sent out to supporters.
— Raoul Wootliff
Melcer says has no authority to intervene in block on Ben Gvir’s Facebook page
Central Election Committee Chairman Justice Hanan Melcer rejects an election-day petition from Itamar Ben Gvir, a candidate from the extremist Otzma Yehudit party running on the Union of Right-Wing Parties slate, requesting he intervene in Facebook’s blocking of Ben Gvir’s page.
Melcer says he has no authority to intervene in the matter.
The post that led to Ben Gvir’s barring through today’s elections for “violating community standards” was an Otzma Yehudit ad featuring its top candidates with the slogan saying there can be “1,000 dead terrorists, [but] not a single hair will fall from an IDF soldier.”
Blue and White activists believe party will take more votes than Likud
Blue and White activists in Benny Gantz’s home town of Rosh Ha’ayin say they are optimistic about the party’s chances and believe it will win more votes than Netanyahu’s Likud.
“We have the momentum, we have the people, we have the spirit. I’m very positive about our chances to really make a change today,” says Omer, a Rosh Ha’ayin resident who has joined the Blue and White local branch.
“Benny Gantz is the right person for the job. He is honest. He is professional. He cares about the country and he will do he job properly,” he says, railing against Netanyahu. “The situation here under Bibi has become unsustainable. He only cares about himself. The public discourse is so divided, so hateful, and he is to blame.”
— Raoul Wootliff
Blue and White activists await Gantz’s arrival at polling station
Blue and White activists in Benny Gantz’s home town of Rosh Ha’ayin prepare for his arrival at the polling station in the Nofim School in the center of the town.
Some 30 activists in party T-shirts wave Israeli flags and chant, “Today we are replacing the government” as voters enter the polling station.
Gantz is set to arrive to vote here sometime after 8 a.m.
Surveys have shown Gantz’s centrist Blue and White party neck and neck or slightly ahead of Netanyahu’s Likud, but with Netanyahu better placed to muster a majority coalition of right-wing parties and retain his office.
— Raoul Wootliff
Shas leader Aryeh Deri casts his ballot
Shas leader Aryeh Deri votes, posting a message on Twitter asking people to go out and vote.
“We must have a strong Shas to preserve the Jewish culture of the country, the Sabbath, tradition and the Jewish soul. We must have a strong Shas to continue to be here for the weak that only we care about,” Deri writes.
לכל מצביעי ש״ס בכל הארץ: צאו להצביע. חייבים ש״ס חזקה כדי לשמור על הציביון היהודי במדינה, על השבת, המסורת והנשמה היהודית. חייבים ש״ס חזקה כדי שנמשיך להיות פה לשכבות המוחלשות שרק אנו דואגים להם pic.twitter.com/FEMraTKfYU
— אריה מכלוף דרעי (@ariyederi) April 9, 2019
‘If you’re going to be f***ed for 4 years, let it be someone you choose’
Condom company Durex Israel gets into the spirit of the day with an election-themed online commercial.
“If someone’s going to fuck you for four years, at least let it be someone you choose,” the advert reads.
Final word from Durex Israel: “If someone's going to fuck you for four years, make it be someone you chose. #govote” pic.twitter.com/TpHkaKDeie
— Noga Tarnopolsky (@NTarnopolsky) April 8, 2019
Rivlin calls on public to vote, says all citizens have equal rights
President Reuven Rivlin calls on the Israeli public to vote, declaring that “democracy is not self-evident” and should not be taken for granted.
“Elections are a celebration of democracy,” Rivlin says. “This is the day of exercising our right to govern our fate, as citizens with equal rights and as partners in the political enterprise of the State of Israel.
“Democracy is not self-evident, nor is a state’s ability to preserve its democratic character, the independence of its governing institutions, and its uncompromising commitment to civil equality and equality before the law,” the president adds.
“It is enough to look at our neighbors, as well as the situation of the citizens of many other countries around the world, in order to realize that the citizen’s right to shape his life, his fate and his future is obtained by hard work.”
Polls open across Israel as 2019 elections get underway
Ten thousand seven hundred and twenty polling stations across Israel open their doors for the country’s 6,339,279 eligible voters to cast votes for the 21st Knesset.
Voters will be able to choose between a record 39 parties competing in Israel’s first Knesset election since 2015. Up to 14 parties are expected to enter the Knesset.
Polling stations will be open from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m. when exit polls are released. Official results will trickle in overnight.
With candidates traversing the country in a final push for voters, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will vote in Jerusalem at 10:30 a.m. after his chief rival Benny Gantz votes in his home town of Rosh Hayin at 8 a.m.
— Raoul Wootliff
Israelis expected to head to the polls, the beach and the malls
Israelis are expected to take advantage of unseasonably warm temperatures and the national holiday.
Under a new initiative by the Central Elections Committee and the Transportation Ministry, interurban public transportation is free until the end of the day.
Election Day has become an opportunity for Israelis to spend time at the beach, hold family barbecues in national parks across the country, and hike trails from the north to the south as well as hitting malls and attractions.
