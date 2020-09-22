The Times of Israel is liveblogging Tuesday’s developments as they unfold.
Palestinians relinquish Arab League role, angry over normalization
Palestinian Authority Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki says that the PA will relinquish its role as temporary chairman of the current round of Arab League meetings in protest of the League’s refusal to condemn normalization with Israel.
Ramallah previously threatened to leave the pan-Arab body after it rejected a Palestinian resolution to condemn the United Arab Emirates for establishing open ties with Israel. PA President Mahmoud Abbas ordered a review of Palestinian membership in the organization.
A few days later, however, veteran diplomat Saeb Erekat said that Palestine would not withdraw from the Arab League after all. Al-Maliki explained the Palestinian response as a desire to avoid creating a “vacuum” that would create “different scenarios which we do not need right now in this stage.”
— Aaron Boxerman
Chief rabbi lays out Yom Kippur fasting rules for virus patients
Ashkenazi Chief Rabbi David Lau lays out religious rulings for observant coronavirus patients, ahead of the Yom Kippur fast next week.
He says patients with the illness who are in moderate or serious condition should not fast, while those with mild symptoms should not fast if they’re within five days of the diagnosis.
Those who have experienced mild symptoms but are not currently symptomatic, and are 5-10 days from the diagnosis, should eat in small portions (27 grams of food, 37 milliliters of drink) in nine-minute intervals. The same is true for recovered moderate or serious cases who were infected within the past three months.
Those who are asymptomatic, and those who are in quarantine and do not have the virus, must fast, says Lau.
Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar, begins on Sunday night and ends Monday night.
As ministers meet on virus rules, Netanyahu says decisions must be made quickly
As the coronavirus cabinet meets to discuss additional virus restrictions, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says, “We must make decisions as quickly as possible,” according to Hebrew-language media reports.
At its meeting, the cabinet is expected to review new restrictions just five days after declaring a three-week lockdown that shuttered schools and many businesses. Amid fears that the health care system will be overwhelmed by new serious cases in the coming days, Hebrew media reported that the new restrictions to be considered include further limiting attendance at workplaces, closing synagogues and placing new limitations on public prayers, and shutting all markets, including those selling “four species” plants for the Sukkot holiday.
Ministers will also consider restrictions on public transportation and flights.
According to the Kan public broadcaster, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein is opposed to introducing new rules before next week’s Yom Kippur holiday, while coronavirus czar Ronni Gamzu is urging an immediate tightening of the rules.
Trump’s UN speech to address China, Iran sanctions, normalization deals
US President Donald Trump, who prefers speaking to boisterous crowds, is set to give a prerecorded address to the UN General Assembly as he grapples with the coronavirus pandemic, chilly relations between the US and China and ongoing threats from North Korea and Iran — all during a heated campaign for reelection.
Trump told reporters Monday that he’d have a “strong message” for China, where the first cases of COVID-19 were reported, but he didn’t elaborate ahead of the Tuesday address. Earlier in his administration, Trump hosted Chinese President Xi Jinping at his Florida club, but now the two leaders are exchanging angry words over trade.
The administration has been slamming the Chinese Communist Party for its handling of COVID-19, election meddling, espionage in the United States and influence peddling across the world.
Trump is not popular at the United Nations and his speech this year comes at a time when UN members are pushing back against Washington. On Monday, Trump declared that all UN sanctions against Iran have been reimposed, a move that most of the rest of the world rejects as illegal.
Trump’s statement came shortly after he signed an executive order spelling out how the US will enforce the “snapback” of sanctions. “My actions today send a clear message to the Iranian regime and those in the international community who refuse to stand up to Iran,” he said.
The US said it was reimposing sanctions on Iran for being in noncompliance with the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and global powers. But Trump in 2018 pulled out of the deal in which Iran agreed to curb its nuclear program in exchange for billions of dollars in sanctions relief.
Few UN member states believe the US has the legal standing to restore the sanctions because Trump withdrew from the agreement. The US argues it retains the right to do so as an original participant in the deal and a member of the council.
The White House has not previewed his UN speech, but Trump was expected to highlight agreements the US brokered between Israel and the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain. The historic agreements come as relations between the Jewish state and Arab nations are thawing as a pushback against Iran.
— AP
Trump calls Scandinavian MPs who nominated him for Nobel
US President Donald Trump telephones two Scandinavian MPs to thank them for nominating him for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize, the two lawmakers say.
“I was on my way to the stable with my daughter, when President @realDonaldTrump called and thanked me for the nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize,” Magnus Jacobsson, a Swedish member of parliament for the Christian Democrats, writes on Twitter.
“We had a good conversation about peace in the Middle East and the Balkans. I wish the President good luck with the peace processes,” he adds, posting a photo of a smiling Trump sitting at his desk on the phone.
Norwegian MP Christian Tybring-Gjedde, of the right-wing populist anti-immigration Progress Party, meanwhile tells AFP he had also received a call from Trump on Monday.
“It was just to thank me for the nomination,” he says, refusing to disclose details of their conversation.
“I was surprised. It was really good of him to do that, I don’t think everyone does that. He’s very nice,” he adds.
Tybring-Gjedde and Jacobsson announced in early September that they had each put forward Trump’s name for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize.
Tybring-Gjedde cited the president’s role in the deal normalizing relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.
Jacobsson hailed his mediation efforts between Serbia and Kosovo, whose ties have remained strained more than 20 years after the war in the Balkans.
— AFP
28,000 more Israelis register for unemployment in past 24 hours
The Employment Service says over 28,000 Israelis have registered for unemployment benefits in the past 24 hours.
The total number of unemployed is now at 802,314, of whom 472,734 were placed on unpaid leave by employers.
Over 70,000 have been laid off since Thursday, a day before the national lockdown began.
US and UAE said aiming for December deal on F-35s
The United States and United Arab Emirates hope to reach an initial agreement on the sale of advanced stealth jets to Abu Dhabi by December 2, according to the Reuters news agency.
The report comes as Defense Minister Benny Gantz is in Washington for talks on the emerging F-35s deal. Israel has expressed concerns over the sale, arguing it could undermine its military edge in the region.
But US officials have said they are committed to Israel’s security and are looking for a workaround to ensure Israel’s edge remains intact.
Reports Reuters: “Sources familiar with the negotiations said a working idea was for Israeli air defenses to be able to detect the UAE F-35s with technology that effectively defeats the stealth capabilities of the jets.”
