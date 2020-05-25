Police excoriate Netanyahu after court tirade

Police sources are not taking vociferous criticism from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu totally lying down, with a source from the force excoriating the Likud leader and criminal suspect, and hinting that another probe could be opened.

“There has never been a prime minister here who tried like this to goad and hurt the law enforcement in such an overt way,” Channel 12 quotes the unnamed source as saying. “Netanyahu’s baseless claims say more about him than about investigators and the prosecution.”

The source also defends police work thus far and says that if attorney general orders an investigation into a suspected questionable business deal “we’ll receive him respectfully, but, as with investigations in the past, won’t cut him any breaks.”

Netanyahu is alleged to have made millions by selling shares of a company that became a major supplier to ThyssenKrupp, the German shipbuilder accused of bribing officials close to Netanyahu for a tender to build military vessels for Israel, raising conflict of interest concerns.