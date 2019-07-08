Police officer suspended after pulling sidelocks of protesting Haredi man

US peace envoy Jason Greenblatt tells the Palestinian daily Al-Ayyam that the US hasn’t set a release date for the political part of its peace plan, including whether to do so before or after the September 17 Israeli elections.

“We haven’t decided when we will release the political vision. We are taking into account the Israeli election to decide whether we should release it before the elections or after, before the government is formed [some time in October-November] or after, and President [Donald] Trump will make the decision soon,” he tells Al-Ayyam.

The White House seeks to speak to “ordinary Palestinians” about its peace plan, which is firmly rejected by Palestinian leaders.

“One idea would be potentially inviting Palestinian journalists to the White House, or maybe somewhere more neutral, and have our team make presentations directly to the Palestinian media and have Palestinian media be able to see and explain to the people what the plan is all about,” he says.