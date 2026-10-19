Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, October 19, 2026

Police say they’re investigating West Bank stone-throwing attack on group that included Knesset candidate

By Noam Lehmann Today, 3:28 pm
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Police say they have launched an investigation into a suspected Palestinian stone-throwing attack near the central West Bank’s Turmus Ayya today on a group that included People of Israel Knesset candidate Fleur Hassan-Nahoum.

Officers accompanied by IDF soldiers rushed to the scene to gather evidence and search for suspects after receiving a report about the stone-throwing, police say.

The statement notes the targeted group included a “public figure,” but does not name Hassan-Nahoum, who was on a tour with the pro-settlement organization Regavim.

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