The Times of Israel is liveblogging Thursday’s developments as they unfold.
Report: IDF officer conducted unauthorized raid in Syria, killed 2-3
The Haaretz daily releases an investigative report on an IDF officer from the Golani Brigade, who allegedly carried out an unauthorized cross-border raid into Syria which the army then covered up.
According to the report, during a patrol led by Lt. Guy Eliyahu, Golani soldiers decided to cross the border into Syria. They approached a house and ordered those present, said not to be a threat to Israel, to open the door. Those inside apparently believed the Israeli interlopers to be pro-Iranian militiamen and opened fire.
What ensued was a gunfight in which Israeli soldiers killed two or three of the Syrians in the house before escaping back over the border into Israel, unhurt. The army has proceeded to cover up the incident, it says.
The date of the alleged incident remains classified.
Guy Eliyahu’s unit, according to the report, sees itself above military protocol, but his behavior, which the report says “often bordered on the criminal,” was overlooked by the higher ups. A small number of senior military officers knew the background of the Syria incident, but did not come forward, the report says.
“This was an incident that could have easily ended up with kidnapped soldiers or the bodies of fighters [held] in Lebanon or Tehran,” a military source says.
Eliyahu’s soldiers are also accused of vandalizing Palestinian cars in Nablus in 2018 and threatening residents, during a military operation, in retaliation for the deaths of their IDF comrades.
Iran’s president bashes Trump for response to US protests
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani calls George Floyd’s killing “brutal” and criticizes US President Donald Trump for posing for photos while holding a Bible.
Rouhani in a televised speech says Floyd “was killed in the most brutal way.”
“We express sympathy toward the American people who are on the streets while harshly condemning the crime,” he says, referring to Floyd’s death after a white police officer was caught on video pressing his knee to Floyd’s neck.
Rouhani also makes reference to the clearing of peaceful protesters from a park outside the White House with chemical agents and flash bang grenades so that Trump could walk to a church for a photo opportunity.
“It is a shame that the president stands with a Bible when he plans to act against his people,” Rouhni says.
Iranian officials regularly take advantage of protests in the US to criticize the administration, even though Iran itself in November put down nationwide demonstrations by killing hundreds, arresting thousands and disrupting internet access.
State television has repeatedly aired images of the US unrest.
— AP
Iran records highest yet number of daily virus infections
Iran announces 3,574 new coronavirus infections Thursday, its highest daily count since the outbreak began in February.
It is the fourth straight day that the daily caseload had topped 3,000. The previous high was 3,186, recorded on March 30, at the height of the initial outbreak.
Health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour says that 59 people had died of COVID-19 over the previous 24 hours.
— AFP
Rivlin pleads for softer tone in public fight over annexation, peace plan
President Reuven Rivlin chides Israelis for their rhetoric against US President Donald Trump’s Israeli-Palestinian peace plan, in comments apparently directed at settler leaders.
“We are brothers and sisters, I want to remind us today, and not in an abstract or distant way. In recent days, the question of annexation is once again the subject of difficult conversations. Us and them. Are you with us or against us? We all suffer from this kind of discourse. Discussing fateful questions — and the question of annexation is indeed a fateful one — must take place. It must take place in every country that wants the best for its people,” says Rivlin.
“Each person has their own view of the world. This is the stuff of Israeli democracy. We do not recoil from the critics or the questioners, but we must beware of those who silence the conversation. We must not prevent questions, doubts or criticism from any political side. Disagree — yes. Argue — absolutely. But the verbal violence, the name-calling, the ridiculing, and the contempt must stop. I, who remember well the attempts to silence the critics at the time of Oslo and the disengagement and remember how hard we worked to recover from that shutdown, make this request of you — enough.”
The president’s plea comes hours after David Elhayani, who chairs the Yesha umbrella council of settlement mayors, again condemned the Trump plan.
“If someone comes to me with a cake while holding a gun to my head will I just take some cake and then say ‘goodbye,’” he said, explaining his need to warn of the dangers he perceives. “My duty is to save us from the existential threats.”
