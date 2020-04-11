Report: Workforces could ramp back up to 50% next week

A Finance Ministry plan to get the economy back on its feet as the coronavirus recedes would see up to 50 percent of workforces allowed to hit the streets as early as April 19. Currently the workforce is supposed to be at 15%.

That day would also see small shopping centers, with up to 15 stores, allowed to re-open, and restaurants allowed to resume take-out service.

A month later on May 17, malls would be allowed to re-open, public transportation would ramp back up almost all the way to 100% and employers would be able to welcome 85% of their workers back, according to the report.