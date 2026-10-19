Live Update From the Liveblog of Monday, October 19, 2026
Rescue services on site after hazardous materials detected at Intel factory where deadly blast occured
Fire and rescue services have been dispatched after hazardous materials were detected by workers at the Intel factory in Kiryat Gat, where a deadly blast occurred last week.
According to the services, rescue teams are on site to manage the incident, which is localized and poses no danger to nearby residents.
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