Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, October 19, 2026

Rescue services on site after hazardous materials detected at Intel factory where deadly blast occured

Today, 12:53 pm
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Israeli fire and rescue forces at the Intel factory in Kiryat Gat, southern Israel, following an explosion that left three workers seriously injured, October 14, 2026. (Liron Moldovan/Flash90)
Israeli fire and rescue forces at the Intel factory in Kiryat Gat, southern Israel, following an explosion that left three workers seriously injured, October 14, 2026. (Liron Moldovan/Flash90)

Fire and rescue services have been dispatched after hazardous materials were detected by workers at the Intel factory in Kiryat Gat, where a deadly blast occurred last week.

According to the services, rescue teams are on site to manage the incident, which is localized and poses no danger to nearby residents.

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