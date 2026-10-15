Second worker dies of wounds sustained in Intel plant blast in southern Israel

Soroka Medical Center reports death of 49-year-old a day after suspected gas tank explosion killed another and injured a third; chip manufacturer says cooperating with authorities

By Sharon Wrobel and Noam Lehmann Today, 2:25 pm
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Security and rescue forces at the Intel factory in Kiryat Gat, southern Israel, following an explosion and fire that killed two workers and seriously injured a third, October 14, 2026. (Liron Moldovan/Flash90)
Security and rescue forces at the Intel factory in Kiryat Gat, southern Israel, following an explosion and fire that killed two workers and seriously injured a third, October 14, 2026. (Liron Moldovan/Flash90)

A 49-year-old man died Thursday of wounds sustained in a blast at the Intel factory in Kiryat Gat the day before, Soroka Medical Center said, the second fatality in the incident.

The worker, along with two others, was seriously injured in the blast, apparently caused by a gas cylinder that exploded at the plant.

All three of the men suffered severe burns from the blast, which caused a fire. One succumbed to his wounds hours later, with the second fatality announced the following day.

The third worker injured in the blast, a man in his 20s, remains hospitalized in serious condition, sedated and intubated, Soroka said.

Following the second death, Intel said it is “deeply saddened by the loss of two workers following the tragic incident at our Kiryat Gat site.”

“Our thoughts are with their families, friends and colleagues during this difficult time, and we hope for a full recovery for the third worker who was injured.”

“We continue to cooperate fully with the authorities investigating the incident and remain focused on supporting the families and those affected,” Intel added.

The blast came as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was touring the southern city. There were no apparent suspicions that the blast was the result of an attack or other hostile act.

Israel Police said at the time that officers were looking into a possible leak of hazardous materials following the explosion. The Fire and Rescue Service said it had deployed units trained to handle hazardous materials to tackle the flames.

According to the Fire Service, the blast likely caused a leak of nitrogen trifluoride, a colorless, nonflammable gas that is toxic to inhale. Units trained to handle hazardous material were “assessing the involvement of the material in the incident,” the service said, calling on the public not to approach the area.

The Kiryat Gat municipality had told residents to stay away from the area.

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