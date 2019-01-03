The Times of Israel is liveblogging Thursday’s events as they happen.
Rights activist, UK citizen imprisoned by Iran plan hunger strike
LONDON — Prominent Iranian human rights activist Narges Mohammadi and British-Iranian detainee Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe announce Thursday plans to go on hunger strike in Tehran’s Evin Prison to protest against the denial of medical treatment.
“We are urging for an immediate action to be taken,” they say in a joint letter.
Initially arrested in 2015, Mohammadi was sentenced to 10 years in prison for “forming and managing an illegal group,” among other charges.
Zaghari-Ratcliffe was arrested in 2016 and is serving a five-year jail sentence for alleged sedition.
“Nazanin is currently having medical treatment blocked for lumps in her breasts, for neurological care over her neck pains and numbness in her arms and legs, and seeing an outside psychiatrist has been banned,” her husband Richard Ratcliffe tells AFP.
“These are all being personally blocked by the head of Evin clinic, Mr Khani, despite having been approved by the prison doctor.”
Mohammadi was the spokeswoman for the now-outlawed Defenders of Human Rights Center, which was co-founded by Nobel Peace Prize laureate Shirin Ebadi.
“We are severely disturbed and concerned by this prevention of specialist care approved by the prison doctor and strongly protest against it,” Mohammadi and Zaghari-Ratcliffe say, according to the joint letter, originally published on Ebadi’s website.
“In protest to this illegal, inhuman and unlawful behavior, and to express our concerns for our health and survival at this denial of specialist treatment, despite taking daily medicines, we will go on hunger strike from January 14 to 16.
“The authorities of the Islamic Republic of Iran are to be held responsible for the potential consequences.”
— AFP
Saudi prosecutor seeks death penalty as Khashoggi murder trial begins
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — Saudi Arabia’s attorney general is seeking the death penalty for five of 11 defendants charged with the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi as their high-profile trial opens in Riyadh on Thursday.
All 11 accused are present with their lawyers at the opening hearing in the capital, according to a statement by the attorney general carried by the official Saudi Press Agency.
The attorney general says Saudi Arabia had twice submitted formal requests for evidence from Turkey — where Khashoggi was murdered inside the kingdom’s Istanbul consulate — but had received no response.
The names of the defendants have not been officially released. Five top officials in Saudi Arabia — including royal court insider Saud al-Qahtani — were sacked over the Khashoggi murder, but there is no proof that they are among those charged.
Khashoggi, a contributor to the Washington Post, was murdered on October 2 in what Riyadh called a “rogue” operation.
The 59-year-old Saudi insider-turned-critic was strangled and his body cut into pieces by a team of 15 Saudis sent to Istanbul for the killing, according to Turkish officials.
— AFP
US officials discuss Turkey’s request for return of wanted cleric
ANKARA, Turkey — Turkey’s state-run news agency says a US delegation is meeting Turkish officials to discuss a longstanding Turkish request for the extradition of Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen who is accused of being behind the failed coup in 2016.
Anadolu Agency says Thursday that the delegation, which includes FBI officials, will meet with officials from Turkey’s foreign, justice and interior ministries. Hurriyet newspaper says the delegation is also expected to talk to a top suspect accused of leading the coup from an air base in Ankara.
Turkey has demanded the extradition of Gulen, who lives in self-imposed exile in Saylorsburg, Pennsylvania. Gulen denies involvement in the coup attempt that killed more than 250 people.
Since the coup, Turkey has arrested or dismissed tens of thousands of people with links to Gulen’s movement.
— AP
2 far-right teens arrested in protest outside Lod court
Police arrest two teenage far-right activists for disturbing the peace during a demonstration outside the Lod District Court.
The boys were among dozens protesting the court’s refusal to scrap a police order barring three Jewish suspects in a major, gagged security probe from meeting with their attorneys.
Police have closed the main road outside the courthouse as officers work to disperse the demonstration.
— Jacob Magid
Labor activists gathering signatures to oust party chief
Activists in Labor have begun gathering signatures from party members in order to oust leader Avi Gabbay, according to Hebrew media reports.
The effort comes amid growing discontent in the opposition party over Gabbay’s leadership and in the wake of his surprise decision to disband the Zionist Union alliance with Tzipi Livni’s Hatnua.
With polls indicating Labor could plummet to as low as seven seats in April’s Knesset elections, a pair of lawmakers from the party called earlier today for Gabbay to consider resigning.
Gabbay, a former CEO of the Bezeq telecoms giant and environmental protection minister, won the primaries for Labor leader in 2017.
