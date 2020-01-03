Rouhani calls Soleimani’s killing by US a ‘heinous crime’

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani calls the killing of the country’s Revolutionary Guard commander Qassem Soleimani by the US a “heinous crime.”

Rouhani says in a tweet that “the great nation of Iran will take revenge” for the US airstrike near Baghdad’s airport.

Iran’s president adds that “the path of resistance to US excesses will continue.”

The targeted killing could draw forceful Iranian retaliation against American interests in the region and spiral into a far larger conflict.

The state-run IRNA news agency also publishes a Rouhani statement saying the US violated all human rights and international law.

— AP