Route 4 near reopens after Haredi riot against enlistment — police

Police say they have cleared rioters off Route 4 near Yavne Junction, after a roughly 90-minute Haredi protest there against military service.

Footage from the scene showed drivers scuffling with Haredi teens who blocked vehicles and sat down on the key route.

The road has now reopened, police say, adding that they will not tolerate “any kind of riot, harm to freedom of movement or conduct that could endanger the public.”

מפגינים מהפלג הירושלמי חוסמים את מחלף יבנה בכביש 4 במחאה על מעצר עריקים חרדים; תיעוד: עימותים בין נהגים לבין מפגינים@tuvyayagelnik @MHlpryn pic.twitter.com/yOfOTrPKAU — גלצ (@GLZRadio) October 18, 2026