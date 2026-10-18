Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, October 18, 2026

Route 4 near reopens after Haredi riot against enlistment — police

By Noam Lehmann Today, 11:42 am
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Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men and teens clash with police officers and drivers as they block a road during a protest against the jailing of yeshiva students who failed to comply with an army recruitment order, at the Yavne Interchange on Route 4, October 18, 2026. (Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men and teens clash with police officers and drivers as they block a road during a protest against the jailing of yeshiva students who failed to comply with an army recruitment order, at the Yavne Interchange on Route 4, October 18, 2026. (Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

Police say they have cleared rioters off Route 4 near Yavne Junction, after a roughly 90-minute Haredi protest there against military service.

Footage from the scene showed drivers scuffling with Haredi teens who blocked vehicles and sat down on the key route.

The road has now reopened, police say, adding that they will not tolerate “any kind of riot, harm to freedom of movement or conduct that could endanger the public.”

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